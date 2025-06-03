Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 3, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 3, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Sunday, June 8

The 2025 Tony Awards

Good Night, and Good Luck closes on Broadway

Othello closes on Broadway

GYPSY, DEATH BECOMES HER and More to Perform at the 78th Annual Tony Awards

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will feature performances from the casts of some of this season's most celebrated new musicals and revivals including Buena Vista Social Club, Dead Outlaw, Death Becomes Her, and more.. (more...)

DEATH BECOMES HER vs. MINCEMEAT Battle For Best Ensemble In The BWW Awards; Last Chance To Vote!

by BWW Awards

This is the final chance to vote for BroadwayWorld's 22nd Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards. The Theater Fans' Choice Awards honor and celebrate the best of New York Theater. There's just one week left to vote!. (more...)

Photos: See the Winners at The 2025 Drama Desk Awards

by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Debra Messing and Tituss Burgess hosted the 69th Annual Drama Desk Awards at 7:30pm ET at NYU Skirball. See photos of the winners here!. (more...)

Kerry Washington and Kara Young in THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES and More Set for LCT 25-26 Season

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Lincoln Center Theater has revealed its 2025-2026 season of productions in the Vivian Beaumont, Mitzi E. Newhouse, and Claire Tow Theaters. See the full lineup here!. (more...)

Review Roundup: TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at A.R.T.

by Nicole Rosky

A.R.T.’s North American premiere of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is playing now at A.R.T.'s Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square, Cambridge. Check out what the critics are saying about the new musical.... (more...)

Kristin Chenoweth-Led THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Tickets Go On Sale This Week

by Stephi Wild

The Queen of Versailles, starring Kristin Chenoweth and F. Murray Abraham, has announced its on sale dates. The show begins performances in October. Learn more here!. (more...)

Taylor Louderman and More to Star in WHAT'S NEW PUSSYCAT? Industry Presentation

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Industry presentations of What’s New Pussycat? will be held at New 42 Studios featuring Taylor Louderman and more. Learn more about the upcoming readings here!. (more...)

Video: Jean Smart Is Glad to Be Back on Broadway in CALL ME IZZY

by Joey Mervis

Jean Smart is back on Broadway for the first time in 25 years! She's starring in the world premiere of Call Me Izzy, now running at Studio 54. Written by Jamie Wax and directed by Sarna Lapine,

