Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 3, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 3, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
GYPSY, DEATH BECOMES HER and More to Perform at the 78th Annual Tony Awards
DEATH BECOMES HER vs. MINCEMEAT Battle For Best Ensemble In The BWW Awards; Last Chance To Vote!
Exclusive: Tony Nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers Sings 'Something to Shout About' from BOOP! THE MUSICAL
Photos: See the Winners at The 2025 Drama Desk Awards
by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Debra Messing and Tituss Burgess hosted the 69th Annual Drama Desk Awards at 7:30pm ET at NYU Skirball. See photos of the winners here!. (more...)
Kerry Washington and Kara Young in THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES and More Set for LCT 25-26 Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lincoln Center Theater has revealed its 2025-2026 season of productions in the Vivian Beaumont, Mitzi E. Newhouse, and Claire Tow Theaters. See the full lineup here!. (more...)
Review Roundup: TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at A.R.T.
by Nicole Rosky
A.R.T.’s North American premiere of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is playing now at A.R.T.'s Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square, Cambridge. Check out what the critics are saying about the new musical.... (more...)
Kristin Chenoweth-Led THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Tickets Go On Sale This Week
by Stephi Wild
The Queen of Versailles, starring Kristin Chenoweth and F. Murray Abraham, has announced its on sale dates. The show begins performances in October. Learn more here!. (more...)
Taylor Louderman and More to Star in WHAT'S NEW PUSSYCAT? Industry Presentation
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Industry presentations of What’s New Pussycat? will be held at New 42 Studios featuring Taylor Louderman and more. Learn more about the upcoming readings here!. (more...)
Video: Jean Smart Is Glad to Be Back on Broadway in CALL ME IZZY
by Joey Mervis
Jean Smart is back on Broadway for the first time in 25 years! She's starring in the world premiere of Call Me Izzy, now running at Studio 54. Written by Jamie Wax and directed by Sarna Lapine,
