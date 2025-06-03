 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 3, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 3, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Jun. 03, 2025
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 3, 2025 Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 3, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Sunday, June 8
The 2025 Tony Awards
Good Night, and Good Luck closes on Broadway
Othello closes on Broadway

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 3, 2025 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 3, 2025 Image

GYPSY, DEATH BECOMES HER and More to Perform at the 78th Annual Tony Awards
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The 78th Annual Tony Awards will feature performances from the casts of some of this season's most celebrated new musicals and revivals including Buena Vista Social Club, Dead Outlaw, Death Becomes Her, and more.. (more...)


 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 3, 2025 Image

DEATH BECOMES HER vs. MINCEMEAT Battle For Best Ensemble In The BWW Awards; Last Chance To Vote!
by BWW Awards
This is the final chance to vote for BroadwayWorld's 22nd Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards. The Theater Fans' Choice Awards honor and celebrate the best of New York Theater. There's just one week left to vote!. (more...)


 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 3, 2025 Image

Exclusive: Tony Nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers Sings 'Something to Shout About' from BOOP! THE MUSICAL
by Joey Mervis
Need something other than the Tony Awards to shout about this week? BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive performance from Tony nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers. Watch is she is joined by Boop! Music Director Rick Fox onstage at the new Laurie Beechman Theatre to perform her eleven o'clock number, "Something to Shout About."

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 3, 2025 Image

Photos: See the Winners at The 2025 Drama Desk Awards
by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Debra Messing and Tituss Burgess hosted the 69th Annual Drama Desk Awards at 7:30pm ET at NYU Skirball. See photos of the winners here!. (more...)

Kerry Washington and Kara Young in THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES and More Set for LCT 25-26 Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lincoln Center Theater has revealed its 2025-2026 season of productions in the Vivian Beaumont, Mitzi E. Newhouse, and Claire Tow Theaters. See the full lineup here!. (more...)

Review Roundup: TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at A.R.T.
by Nicole Rosky
A.R.T.’s North American premiere of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is playing now at A.R.T.'s Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square, Cambridge.  Check out what the critics are saying about the new musical.... (more...)  

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 3, 2025 Image

Kristin Chenoweth-Led THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Tickets Go On Sale This Week
by Stephi Wild
The Queen of Versailles, starring Kristin Chenoweth and F. Murray Abraham, has announced its on sale dates. The show begins performances in October. Learn more here!. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 3, 2025 Image

Taylor Louderman and More to Star in WHAT'S NEW PUSSYCAT? Industry Presentation
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Industry presentations of What’s New Pussycat? will be held at New 42 Studios featuring Taylor Louderman and more. Learn more about the upcoming readings here!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 3, 2025 Image

Video: Jean Smart Is Glad to Be Back on Broadway in CALL ME IZZY
by Joey Mervis
Jean Smart is back on Broadway for the first time in 25 years! She's starring in the world premiere of Call Me Izzy, now running at Studio 54. Written by Jamie Wax and directed by Sarna Lapine

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 3, 2025 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 3, 2025 Image

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"You can't stop the beat!"

- Hairspray
TFCA Image

Best Original Score - Live Standings

Will Aronson, Hue Park - Maybe Happy Ending - 26%
David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson , Zoe Roberts - Operation Mincemeat - 20%
Julia Mattison, Noel Carey - Death Becomes Her - 16%
Vote Now!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds

Videos