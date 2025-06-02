Taylor Louderman and More to Star in WHAT'S NEW PUSSYCAT? Industry Presentation

The presentation will also star Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, John-Andrew Morrison and more.
Industry presentations of What’s New Pussycat? will be held at New 42 Studios on June 25th and 26th.
Written by Tony Award-winner Joe DiPietro (Nice Work If You Can Get It, Diana, Memphis) and directed by the award-winning Luke Sheppard (& Juliet, Paddington), What’s New Pussycat? is a wildly entertaining new musical comedy that marries Henry Fielding’s classic novel Tom Jones with the iconic pop hits of Tom Jones. Set in swinging 1960s London, What’s New Pussycat? follows a charming young romantic on a madcap quest to win back the love of his life. Featuring over 20 chart-topping songs—including "It’s Not Unusual," "Delilah," and "What’s New Pussycat?"—this dazzling, high-energy show is packed with laughter, love, and plenty of surprises.
The production will star Taylor Louderman (Tony Award nominee, Mean Girls), Dominic Andersen (Heathers), Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Tony Award nominee, Spamalot), John-Andrew Morrison (Tony Award nominee, A Strange Loop), Kuhoo Verma (Monsoon Wedding, Plan B), Erich Bergen (Jersey Boys, Boop!) Veanne Cox (Tony Award nominee, Company, Caroline, Or Change), and David Harris (Moulin Rouge!).
The creative team for What’s New Pussycat? includes Luke Sheppard (direction), Joe DiPietro (book), Olivier Award nominee Jon Bausor (scenic design), Olivier winner Dame Arlene Phillips (choreography), Tony and Olivier Award nominee Howard Hudson (lighting design) Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award winner Gareth Owen (sound design), Janet Bird (costume design), Olivier Award nominee Matthew Brind (musical arrangement and supervision), casting is by The Telsey Office.
Industry Presentations will occur at New 42 Studios on Wednesday, June 25th and Thursday, June 26th. Attendance is by invitation only. What’s New Pussycat? is executive produced by Flody Suarez and Wagner Johnson Productions. Wagner Johnson Productions serves as the General Manager for What’s New Pussycat?
Best Book of a Musical - Live Standings
Vote Now!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
Videos