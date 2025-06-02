Kerry Washington and Kara Young in THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES and More Set for LCT 25-26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lincoln Center Theater has revealed its 2025-2026 season of productions in the Vivian Beaumont, Mitzi E. Newhouse, and Claire Tow Theaters, along with a variety of expanded programming offerings and special events throughout the season. The upcoming season is the first under the leadership of a new executive team, consisting of Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, Managing Director Mike Schleifer, Executive Producer Bartlett Sher, Producer Nicole Kastrinos, Executive Director of Development and Planning Naomi Grabel, and LCT3 Artistic Director and Producer Maria Manuela Goyanes.



As previously announced, deBessonet will open her inaugural season with a new production of her celebrated New York City Center Gala revival of RAGTIME at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, starring Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, and Brandon Uranowitz. The U.S. premiere of the highly acclaimed Royal Shakespeare Company and Good Chance production of KYOTO will open the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater season.

AT THE VIVIAN BEAUMONT THEATER

RAGTIME

Performances begin Friday, September 26

Opening night is Thursday, October 16



Tickets are on sale now.

CLOSED CAPTION and AUDIO DESCRIPTION (Via GalaPro) available beginning November 17.

OPEN CAPTION (through TDF) is available on November 19 at 8pm.

ASSISTED LISTENING DEVICES and T-COIL are available beginning with the first preview.

Tickets for the above performances are available at TDF.org.



Lear deBessonet’s inaugural season will open with a new production of her acclaimed New York City Center Gala revival of RAGTIME, starring Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry (deBessonet’s Into the Woods, Carousel), Olivier Award and GRAMMY Award nominee Caissie Levy (Hair, Frozen), Tony Award winner Brandon Uranowitz (Leopoldstadt, LCT’s Falsettos), Colin Donnell (Anything Goes, NBC’s “Chicago Med”), Nichelle Lewis (The Wiz), Ben Levi Ross (Dear Evan Hansen, Gatsby at A.R.T.), Tony Award winner Shaina Taub (Suffs, Public Works’ Twelfth Night at the Delacorte), John Clay III (New York, New York), and Rodd Cyrus (Encores! The Light in the Piazza).



RAGTIME is a sweeping musical adaption of E. L. Doctorow’s novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th Century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker, Jr. (Joshua Henry) and his beloved Sarah (Nichelle Lewis), Jewish immigrant Tateh (Brandon Uranowitz) and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother (Caissie Levy). All grasping for the same dream, if only they can hold onto it.



Featuring a lush score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, a stirring book by Terrence McNally, and original orchestrations by William David Brohn, all of whom won Tony® Awards for their work, RAGTIME weaves fictional narratives with real historical figures and events, creating a rich tapestry that blurs the line between personal struggle and national identity, making history feel both intimate and epic.



The Lincoln Center Theater production of RAGTIME will feature choreography by Ellenore Scott, sets by David Korins, costumes by Linda Cho, lighting by Adam Honoré, sound by Kai Harada, hair and wigs by Tom Watson, and casting by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA. Music Director James Moore will conduct a 28-piece orchestra featuring original orchestrations by William David Brohn, and vocal arrangements by Stephen Flaherty. Cody Renard Richard is the Production Stage Manager.





OFF BROADWAY AT THE MITZI E. NEWHOUSE THEATER



KYOTO

Performances begin Wednesday, October 8

Opening night is Monday, November 3



Saving the Earth is a filthy business.

Welcome to the Kyoto Conference Centre, December 11, 1997. The nations of the world are in deadlock. Time is running out and a climate change agreement feels a world away. The greatest obstacle: American oil lobbyist and master strategist, Don Pearlman…



Fresh off critically acclaimed, sold-out productions in Stratford-upon-Avon and London’s West End, the Royal Shakespeare Company and Good Chance production of KYOTO makes its U.S. debut with an eerily prescient message.



Written by Good Chance Theatre Artistic Directors and playwrights Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson (The Jungle) and nominated for a 2025 Olivier® Award for Best New Play, KYOTO is a sharp, searing and darkly comic story of the moment all nations tried to set aside their differences for the sake of the earth.



KYOTO asks who gets to decide what’s worth saving when the entire planet is at risk—and what we’re willing to give up so we can move forward, together.



KYOTO was commissioned by Good Chance and is presented by arrangement with Royal Shakespeare Company, Good Chance Theatre, Rachel Styne & Jessica Foung.



AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS

Performances begin Tuesday, December 16

Opening night is Thursday, December 18

Through Sunday, January 4, 2026



This holiday season, multi-GRAMMY® Award winner and Olivier® Award-winning opera star Joyce DiDonato will bring her singular voice to a brand-new production of the beloved family opera, AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS, the first seasonal family offering in LCT history, and in association with The Metropolitan Opera.

In the desert lands of the first century, a young boy catches the sight of a giant star. Later that evening, as his mother prays for the family’s future, they are visited by three mysterious kings on a journey to visit a newborn child. This is the tale of how a simple gift can become a miracle that transforms the world. Helmed by acclaimed Tony® Award-winning director Kenny Leon, this fresh and acoustically intimate take on the classic captures every aching emotion in composer Gian Carlo Menotti’s score. AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS celebrates the wonder and joy of the season for audiences, young and old. 23 performances only!



AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS, composed by Gian Carlo Menotti. Presented under license from G. Schirmer, copyright owners.



THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES

Performances begin Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Opening night is Tuesday, July 14, 2026



In 1984, up-and-coming monologist Whoopi Goldberg premiered her one-woman show on Broadway, torching the rulebook of traditional solo performance in one of the most electrifying debuts of the era.

Now, the trailblazing work returns—but for a new generation.

Emmy Award-winning producer, actor and filmmaker Kerry Washington (American Son, “Scandal”), and Tony Award winner Kara Young (Purpose, Purlie Victorious) lead a remarkable ensemble of 5 women in bringing Goldberg’s unforgettable characters back to the stage, in this new production directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White. Funny, vivid, and deeply human, these nuanced portraits feel as fresh and irresistible today as they were over 40 years ago.



Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 OFF BROADWAY

AT THE CLAIRE TOW THEATER



THE COMEDY SERIES

LCT3 x Seaview

Featuring Jenny Slate and more to be announced.

Beginning October, 2025



Step into an evening where stand-up meets storytelling. Three of today’s most dynamic comedic voices take the stage in a new collaboration between LCT3 and Seaview—not just to make you laugh, but to draw you into something deeper.



This is comedy in motion: personal, and alive with discovery. Each night is a chance for these artists to test boundaries, shape new materials, and explore the space between humor and truth.



No two performances will be the same—because the creative process isn’t a straight line, and neither is this show. It’s comedy that’s evolving before your eyes. Join us for a bold new series where stand-up grows up—and out.



NIGHT SIDE SONGS

Performances begin Saturday, February 14, 2026

Opening night is Monday, March 2, 2026



NIGHT SIDE SONGS is about the small human connections that make up the vast tapestry of our lives. Inspired by Susan Sontag’s insight that “illness is the night side of life,” this transformative new musical brings us together to explore how song heals us and empowers our spirits.



With a stirring folk score by the acclaimed duo The Lazours (We Live in Cairo) and visionary direction by Taibi Magar (We Live in Cairo, Macbeth In Stride), NIGHT SIDE SONGS amplifies the voices of those who navigate the complexities of health—patients, caregivers, and medical professionals alike.



What emerges is a moving portrait of how we show up for one another. How love can be the most powerful medicine. NIGHT SIDE SONGS reminds us of the strength we find in community, and the healing that happens when we truly listen.



NIGHT SIDE SONGS was originally commissioned by The American Repertory Theater at Harvard University (Diane Paulus, Artistic Director; Kelvin Dinkins, Jr., Executive Director) and further developed and presented by Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in the Under the Radar Festival.



World Premiere produced by The American Repertory Theater at Harvard University (Diane Paulus, Artistic Director; Kelvin Dinkins, Jr., Executive Director) and Philadelphia Theater Company (Taibi Magar & Tyler Dobrowsky, Co-Artistic Directors; Margo Moskowitz, Managing Director).



NIGHT SIDE SONGS is supported by The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust.



A WOMAN AMONG WOMEN

Performances begin Saturday, May 16, 2026

Opening Night is Monday, June 1, 2026



Hailed as “a fresh story freshly told” by The New York Times (Critic’s Pick)—A WOMAN AMONG WOMEN arrives at LCT3 this season in a bold new iteration, in partnership with New Georges and the Bushwick Starr.



It's a summer day in Northampton, Massachusetts and Cleo, founder of the local women’s wellness center, holds court in her backyard. As friends, family and neighbors pass through, the air hums with a tension that may destroy the community she's worked so hard to build.



With A WOMAN AMONG WOMEN, playwright Julia May Jonas delivers a sharp, subversive counterpoint to Arthur Miller’s All My Sons. “Fascinating, playful, and ultimately wrenching” (Variety), Jonas offers a new take on the American tragedy.



A WOMAN AMONG WOMEN was originally developed with and produced by The Bushwick Starr and New Georges, and world premiered in the 2024-25 season.

A WOMAN AMONG WOMEN is supported by The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust.



THE READING SERIES

Curated by Ayad Akhtar, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Lynn Nottage, Sarah Ruhl, Marco Ramirez, and J.T. Rogers at the Claire Tow Theater.

Dates to be announced.



In this intimate new series from Lincoln Center Theater, six of our most celebrated playwrights join forces with exciting voices new to LCT to share the stage—and the spotlight. Each one-night-only event features a staged reading of a bold new work, alongside an open conversation between storytellers.



The series is curated by six distinguished alumni from Lincoln Center Theater. Sarah Ruhl, Ayad Akhtar, and J.T. Rogers have been defining playwrights for LCT, each with multiple productions and new plays on Broadway; and LCT alumni playwrights Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Marco Ramirez, and Lynn Nottage currently hold commissions for new plays on the Beaumont stage.



EXPANDED PROGRAMMING AT LCT



“WARRIORS” Silent Disco

Wednesday, July 30 at 9:30pm

The Dance Floor at Josie Robertson Plaza (10 Lincoln Center Plaza)



Join Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis for an exclusive free Silent Disco Listening Party featuring their new concept album WARRIORS, executive produced by rap icon Nas and produced by GRAMMY Award-winning artist Mike Elizondo and co-presented by Lincoln Center Theater and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts as part of their Summer for the City series. Inspired by the 1979 cult film, WARRIORS follows a fictitious New York City gang framed for the murder of a respected gang leader. With a special guest DJ spinning, and special guests from the album’s star-studded artist roster, this unforgettable silent disco will inspire you to dance to the city’s heartbeat!



“COME & SING”

Public community choir events that will invite participants to an open gathering of singing, co-presented by Lincoln Center Theater and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in collaboration with Jeanine Tesori. Registration details to follow.