Kristin Chenoweth-Led THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Tickets Go On Sale This Week

The Queen of Versailles, starring Kristin Chenoweth and F. Murray Abraham, has announced its on sale dates. Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden with music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Olivier Award nominee Lindsey Ferrentino, performances will begin on Wednesday, October 8, with an opening night set for Sunday, November 9, at the St. James Theatre.

Ticket Details

The Capital One Cardholder presale will be available starting Monday, June 2 at 10:00 AM ET through Thursday, June 5 at 9:30 AM ET.

Members of The Queen of Versailles and Kristin Chenoweth Fan Clubs will have presale tickets available beginning Tuesday, June 3 at 10:00 AM ET.

General on sale and group sales for The Queen of Versailles will begin on Thursday, June 5 at 10:00 AM ET.

From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie Siegel sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream. Now, as the wife of David "The Timeshare King" Siegel and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: they're building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida – a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles. But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle. The Queen of Versailles explores the true cost of fame and fortune, and one family’s pursuit of the American Dream – at any cost.

The Queen of Versailles will star Kristin Chenoweth as ‘Jackie Siegel’ and F. Murray Abraham as ‘David Siegel.’ Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Prior to making the move to Broadway, The Queen of Versailles had a box office record-breaking world premiere at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre in the summer of 2024.