Photos: See the Winners at The 2025 Drama Desk Awards

The 2025 Drama Desk Awards

See photos of Sarah Snook, Kara Young and more.

By: Jun. 02, 2025
Debra Messing and Tituss Burgess hosted the 69th Annual Drama Desk Awards at 7:30pm ET at NYU Skirball. See photos of the winners here!

In keeping with the Drama Desk’s mission, the nominators considered shows that opened on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off Broadway during the 2024-2025 New York theater season, that the Drama Desk determined ended as of April 27, 2025. Productions must run for 21 or more live performances to be considered eligible.

The most nominated show of the season was BOOP! The Musical with eleven nominations, closely followed by Just in Time and Maybe Happy Ending each with nine nominations. See photos of Sarah Snook, Kara Young and more!

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy 

TFCA Image

