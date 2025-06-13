Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 13, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 13, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Video: Betsy Wolfe Shares Her Broadway Firsts

by Joey Mervis

What are some of the milestone moments that have most impacted our favorite Broadway performers? We're finding out with 'Broadway Firsts'- a series that unpacks the events that shaped the stars who grace theatre's biggest stages.

Video: Let Ben Be Your Star with Choreo from SMASH

by Ben Cameron

Ben is back with Dance Captain Dance Attack! Join your Broadway buddy, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Broadway Sessions), as he goes into the studio to learn original Broadway choreography from the folks who know it best... the dance captains!

Photos: The Public Theater Celebrates the Newly Renovated Delacorte Theater at 2025 Gala

by Jennifer Broski

The Public Theater just presented its annual gala on the lawn outside the newly renovated Delacorte Theater, where guests got an exclusive preview as The Public lit up the reimagined theater for the first time.

Dee Roscioli Fills In For Megan Hilty in DEATH BECOMES HER Seven Times a Week

by Michael Major

Dee Roscioli has revealed that she will be performing seven shows a week as Madeline Ashton in Death Becomes Her while Megan Hilty takes a leave of absence.

Tom Felton Extends Run in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

by Stephi Wild

Due to ticket demand in this week's pre-sale, seven weeks have been added to Tom Felton's limited engagement in Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child as 'Draco Malfoy.'

Chiara Aurelia Will Join the Cast of JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN

by Stephi Wild

Chiara Aurelia will join the company of John Proctor is the Villain, the new hit play by Kimberly Belflower. The show recently was extended due to popular demand through Sunday, August 31.

Photos: James Taylor, Carrie Coon, and Tracy Letts Visit DEAD OUTLAW

by Stephi Wild

Last night, music legend James Taylor, Emmy Award nominee Carrie Coon, and Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Letts visited Dead Outlaw on Broadway and met the cast afterwards.

Review Roundup: John Krasinski in ANGRY ALAN

by Stephi Wild

Performances are now underway for John Krasinski in Penelope Skinner's ANGRY ALAN, directed by Sam Gold. This inaugural production at Studio Seaview plays through August 3. Read the reviews here!

Ethan Slater's MARCEL ON THE TRAIN Will Make World Premiere at Classic Stage Company

by Stephi Wild

Classic Stage Company has announced its 2025-26 Season, which will include a new production, co-written by and starring Ethan Slater. Learn more about the lineup here!

Ariana DeBose to Host MACY’S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS; Musical Lineup Revealed

by Josh Sharpe

NBC and Macy's will light up the sky with America's largest and most iconic fireworks display at the 49th annual "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks." Hosted by Ariana DeBose, the special will feature the Jonas Brothers, Eric Church, Lenny Kravitz, Ava Max, Keke Palmer, and Trisha Yearwood.

