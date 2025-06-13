Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 13, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 13, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 13, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|
Video: Betsy Wolfe Shares Her Broadway Firsts
|
Video: Let Ben Be Your Star with Choreo from SMASH
|
Photos: The Public Theater Celebrates the Newly Renovated Delacorte Theater at 2025 Gala
Dee Roscioli Fills In For Megan Hilty in DEATH BECOMES HER Seven Times a Week
by Michael Major
Dee Roscioli has revealed that she will be performing seven shows a week as Madeline Ashton in Death Becomes Her while Megan Hilty takes a leave of absence.. (more...)
Tom Felton Extends Run in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
by Stephi Wild
Due to ticket demand in this week’s pre-sale, seven weeks have been added to Tom Felton’s limited engagement in Broadway’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child as 'Draco Malfoy.'. (more...)
Chiara Aurelia Will Join the Cast of JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN
by Stephi Wild
Chiara Aurelia will join the company of John Proctor is the Villain, the new hit play by Kimberly Belflower. The show recently was extended due to popular demand through Sunday, August 31.. (more...)
Photos: James Taylor, Carrie Coon, and Tracy Letts Visit DEAD OUTLAW
by Stephi Wild
Last night, music legend James Taylor, Emmy Award nominee Carrie Coon, and Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Letts visited Dead Outlaw on Broadway and met the cast afterwards.. (more...)
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 6/12/2025; Jobs In Marketing, Development and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 6/12/2025 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
Review Roundup: John Krasinski in ANGRY ALAN
by Stephi Wild
Performances are now underway for John Krasinski in Penelope Skinner’s ANGRY ALAN, directed by Sam Gold. This inaugural production at Studio Seaview plays through August 3. Read the reviews here!. (more...)
Ethan Slater's MARCEL ON THE TRAIN Will Make World Premiere at Classic Stage Company
by Stephi Wild
Classic Stage Company has announced its 2025-26 Season, which will include a new production, co-written by and starring Ethan Slater. Learn more about the lineup here!. (more...)
Ariana DeBose to Host MACY’S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS; Musical Lineup Revealed
by Josh Sharpe
NBC and Macy’s will light up the sky with America’s largest and most iconic fireworks display at the 49th annual “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks.” Hosted by Ariana DeBose, the special will feature the Jonas Brothers, Eric Church, Lenny Kravitz, Ava Max, Keke Palmer, and Trisha Yearwood.. (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
"Purpose-
Videos