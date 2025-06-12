Ariana DeBose to Host MACY’S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS; Musical Lineup Revealed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



NBC and Macy’s will light up the sky with America’s largest and most iconic fireworks display at the 49th annual “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks.” The star-studded event, hosted by Academy Award-winning performer and Broadway alum Ariana DeBose, will feature dazzling fireworks, musical performances and appearances by special guests, will air live Friday, July 4 (8-10 p.m. ET) on NBC and simulcast live on Peacock.

Telemundo’s telecast will air from 9-10 p.m. An hour-long encore presentation of the show will air at 10 p.m. on NBC.

Jonas Brothers, Eric Church, Lenny Kravitz, Ava Max, Keke Palmer, and Trisha Yearwood will take the stage ahead of Macy’s breathtaking fireworks display against the New York City backdrop. The 49th edition of the nation’s largest Independence Day celebration will fire more than 80,000 shells, 30 vibrant colors and awe-inspiring effects, including state-of-the-art projection mapping on the Brooklyn Bridge.

The eye-catching pyrotechnics will be set to a musical score produced by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and James Poyser, accompanied by a live performance from DeBose. Inspired by the enduring spirit of America, the 25-minute musical score will celebrate themes of community, resiliency and shared connection.

The 49th edition of the “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks” will fire from the iconic Brooklyn Bridge and four barges positioned on the lower East River in the Seaport District, providing miles of prime public viewing.

The telecast will also celebrate the upcoming Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, as well as the NBA’s return to NBC this Fall.

“Year after year, this telecast continues to inspire and awe, lighting up the New York skyline — this time with a stunning fireworks display near the iconic Brooklyn Bridge,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events and Specials, NBCU Entertainment. “It’s the kind of unforgettable national live event that brings us together as a country while showcasing the power and uniqueness of both our NBC and Peacock brands.”

Last year, “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks” live special on NBC and Peacock drew 7.6 million viewers across all platforms, making it the most-watched July 4 special since 2021.

The “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks” telecast is in association with Macy’s. It’s produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay as executive producers.

Additional show information, public viewing locations and live broadcast details will be announced in the coming weeks. Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2026.