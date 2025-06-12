Dee Roscioli Fills In For Megan Hilty in DEATH BECOMES HER Seven Times a Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dee Roscioli has revealed that she will be performing seven shows a week as Madeline Ashton in Death Becomes Her while Megan Hilty takes a leave of absence. Following Hilty's announcement that she will be out for 3-4 weeks, her fellow Wicked alum and standby took to Instagram to share her upcoming performance dates.

Roscioli started her message by stating that she is "in awe" of Hilty's Tony-nominated performance in the musical, confirming that playing the role is "no joke."

"Being a long time Elphie, I'm no stranger to a hard role. Nonetheless, Megan endured through a show schedule and endless Tony press with kindness, strength, and of course, sparkle. If you haven't read her post about this, you absolutely should. It's eye-opening."

Roscioli shared that she is on a "7-show a week schedule" and will inform her Instagram followers week-to-week which performance she will not be appearing in. When she is not appearing, Kaleigh Cronin and Natalie Charle Ellis will take on the role.

"This is dependent on what our company needs as far as coverage, and of course, my needs. The ever fabulous Kaleigh [Cronin] and Natalie [Charle Ellis] will be handling the performances in which I am not featured."

She then wrote that she will be appearing this week on June 12 through June 14.

"I will not even attempt to fill Ms. Hilty's shoes. Her feet are tiny and the heels are so high I would definitely break my neck-but like for real though. I promise I will give everything I have to bring you my best."

Dee Roscioli recently joined the company of Death Becomes Her as the standby for both Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp.

She is best known for “defying gravity” as Elphaba in the Broadway, Chicago, San Francisco, and National Touring productions of the musical Wicked. Most recently, Roscioli was seen as Celine Dion in Titanique Off-Broadway. Other credits include The Cher Show and in the revival of Fiddler on the Roof.

Need a new musical to die for? Based on the iconic 1992 film, Death Becomes Her is Broadway's new laugh-out-loud musical comedy. The acclaimed new musical is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, features a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison & Noel Carey.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies…until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity.

The film on which the musical is based (starring Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, and Bruce Willis) has earned cult status for its biting satire, groundbreaking special effects, and iconic performances by Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, and Bruce Willis. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the film explores themes of vanity, immortality, and the absurd lengths people go to in pursuit of eternal youth. Its sharp humor and campy tone, coupled with its innovative use of early CGI technology, have made it a standout in the genre.

Over the years, Death Becomes Her has become a cultural touchstone, celebrated for its queer appeal, memorable one-liners, and commentary on society's obsession with beauty and aging. Its enduring popularity is reflected in frequent revivals, tributes, and its influence on subsequent works in film and fashion.

Before the musical arrived on Broadway, it played at the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago in early 2024. Both the Chicago and original Broadway productions were led by Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber, and Michelle Williams.

So if you want perfection, look no further than Death Becomes Her.