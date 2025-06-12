Video: Betsy Wolfe Shares Her Broadway Firsts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



What are some of the milestone moments that have most impacted our favorite Broadway performers? We're finding out with 'Broadway Firsts'- a series that unpacks the events that shaped the stars who grace theatre's biggest stages.

What was Betsy Wolfe's first opening night? "It was 110 in the Shade. I couldn't believe it- I felt like I was a part of a community," she explained. "It feels like forever ago, but also it was a moment that I went, 'Oh my god, I'm actually doing what I said I would do!' That's such a gift! It's incredible and I do not take it for granted for one moment."

Watch in this video and find out even more about Joy here!