Video: Betsy Wolfe Shares Her Broadway Firsts

Betsy Wolfe is starring in Joy off-Broadway at the Laura Pels Theatre.
What are some of the milestone moments that have most impacted our favorite Broadway performers? We're finding out with 'Broadway Firsts'- a series that unpacks the events that shaped the stars who grace theatre's biggest stages.
What was Betsy Wolfe's first opening night? "It was 110 in the Shade. I couldn't believe it- I felt like I was a part of a community," she explained. "It feels like forever ago, but also it was a moment that I went, 'Oh my god, I'm actually doing what I said I would do!' That's such a gift! It's incredible and I do not take it for granted for one moment."
Watch in this video and find out even more about Joy here!
Wolfe recently wrapped her acclaimed tenure with the hit new musical & Juliet as Anne Hathaway where her performance was nominated for the 2023 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Previously, Wolfe starred in the Tony nominated musical Waitress, where she gave a multi-faceted performance as Jenna. Prior to that, she played Cordelia, one of the lovable “lesbians from next door,” in the Broadway revival of Falsettos, which aires frequently on PBS. She is perhaps best known for her critically acclaimed performance as Cathy in the Off-Broadway revival of The Last Five Years. Wolfe can be seen in the indie feature First One In (on all streaming platforms) and starred in the holiday film Estella Scrooge: A Christmas Carol With A Twist. Wolfe had a guest starring role on the CBS series Instinct.
