Photos: The Public Theater Celebrates the Newly Renovated Delacorte Theater at 2025 Gala

The Public Theater just presented its annual gala on the lawn outside the newly renovated Delacorte Theater, where guests got an exclusive preview as The Public lit up the reimagined theater for the first time.

The gala celebrated The Public's commitment to accessible theater and the return of Free Shakespeare in the Park to a significantly enhanced venue. Completed in partnership with the Central Park Conservancy and NYC Parks, The Delacorte's revitalization ensures a more comfortable and sustainable experience for audiences and cultural workers for decades to come.

Gala performers included Leslie Odom Jr. and Renée Elise Goldsberry in celebration of Hamilton’s 10th anniversary. Guests scheduled to attend include Christine Baranski, Billy Crudup, Naomi Watts, André Holland, Mandy Patinkin, André De Shields, Annaleigh Ashford, Donna Murphy, Estelle Parsons, Kenny Leon, original A Chorus Line cast members (celebrating the show’s 50th anniversary) Baayork Lee, Kelly Bishop, and Priscilla Lopez, and more.

This year, The Public honored the Jerome L. Greene Foundation for their unwavering commitment to Free Shakespeare in the Park, recognizing their nearly decade-long support in ensuring this beloved cultural institution remains a vital and accessible part of New York City life.

The event also celebrated designer Paula Scher, honoring her remarkable three-decade partnership with The Public Theater. For thirty years, her visionary design and branding have shaped The Public's visual identity, and her unique artistic vision has created a powerful and distinctive brand that resonates with audiences.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski