Tom Felton Extends Run in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Due to ticket demand in this week’s pre-sale, seven weeks have been added to Tom Felton’s limited engagement in Broadway’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child as “Draco Malfoy,” the same role he played for over a decade in all eight Harry Potter films and returns to for the first time in 15 years.

Felton will now play a 26-week run in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child from November 11, 2025 to May 10, 2026 at Broadway’s Lyric Theatre, where the show recently celebrated its 7th anniversary.

The general public on-sale begins today, Thursday, June 12th at 11 a.m. ET. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.HarryPotterBroadway.com.

This will be the first time a member of the original Harry Potter film cast has joined the stage production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Written by Jack Thorne and based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and director John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child tells a new story taking place 19 years after the end of the original series. Draco, now a father, along with Harry, Ron and Hermione are all grown up and sending their own children off to Hogwarts.