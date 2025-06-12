Video: Let Ben Be Your Star with Choreo from SMASH

Smash dance captain Ian Liberto teaches Ben the choreography from the dance break of "Let Me Be Your Star".
Ben is back with Dance Captain Dance Attack! Join your Broadway buddy, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Broadway Sessions), as he goes into the studio to learn original Broadway choreography from the folks who know it best... the dance captains!
Viewers are encouraged to learn the choreography along with Ben and the dance captains in this fast paced, often hysterical, look into the world of some of Broadway's hardest working players. Learn all about what Dance Captains do and watch previous episodes!
In this episode, watch as Ben hits the rehearsal room at ART/New York to break down Joshua Bergasse's Tony-nominated choreography for Broadway's Smash with the help of dance captain Ian Liberto. Can you keep up?