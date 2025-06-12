Chiara Aurelia Will Join the Cast of JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chiara Aurelia will join the company of John Proctor Is the Villain, the new hit play by Kimberly Belflower. She will join the cast beginning Tuesday, July 15 at the Booth Theatre. As previously announced, John Proctor Is the Villain, directed by Danya Taymor, was extended due to popular demand through Sunday, August 31.

John Proctor Is the Villain currently stars Sadie Sink as ‘Shelby Holcomb’ through Sunday, July 13. She is joined by Nihar Duvvuri (Romeo + Juliet) as ‘Mason Adams,’ Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert (Matilda) as ‘Carter Smith,’ Molly Griggs (Hello, Dolly!) as ‘Bailey Gallagher,’ Maggie Kuntz (The Outsiders) as ‘Ivy Watkins,’ Hagan Oliveras (Our Town) as ‘Lee Turner,’ Morgan Scott (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding) as ‘Nell Shaw,’ Tony Award nominee Fina Strazza (Matilda) as ‘Beth Powell,’ and Drama Desk nominee Amalia Yoo (No Hard Feelings) as ‘Raelynn Nix.’ Understudies are Noah Pacht, Fiona Robberson, Shian Tomlinson, Garrett Young, and Victoria Vourkoutiotis.

In John Proctor Is the Villain, five young women – fueled by pop music, optimism, and fury – clash with their school, their Georgia town, and the stories they've been instructed to believe. As their class dissects The Crucible, they begin to question who we deem heroic, who we call a villain, and who gets burned in the process. With biting humor and a beating heart, this explosive new play – the “stunner of the season” (The New York Times) – shines a blazing spotlight on the eternal fight to claim your own narrative in a world that’s still stuck in the past.

The creative team for John Proctor Is the Villain includes scenography by AMP featuring Teresa L. Williams; costume design by Sarah Laux; lighting design by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz; sound design and original composition by Tony Award nominee Palmer Hefferan; projection design by Tony Award nominee Hannah Wasileski; hair & makeup design by J. Jared Janas; movement direction by Tilly Evans-Krueger; intimacy coordination by Ann James; voice, text and dialect coaching by Gigi Buffington; dramaturgy by Lauren Halvorsen; production stage management by Kamra A. Jacobs; and casting by Taylor Williams.

About Chiara Aurelia

Chiara Aurelia is widely known for her starring role as ‘Jeanette Turner’ in the Freeform series “Cruel Summer,” for which she received a Critics Choice Nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Her breakout performance also garnered her a Best Actress nomination from the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA), with the show as a whole winning Best Cable Series in the HCA’s Drama category that year. “Cruel Summer” was the highest rated new cable drama series among women ages 18-34, scoring the highest ratings of any original series in the history of the platform. She can currently be seen off-Broadway play Dilaria. Written by Julia Randall, the play will open on June 18th at the DR2 Theatre for eight weeks.