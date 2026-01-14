Beth Leavel, Matt Doyle, and More Will Lead WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL in Boston

WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL, a new backstage comedy by Matthew Lombardo (Tea at Five) will make its world premiere at The Huntington Theatre in Boston, Massachusetts, directed by Noah Himmelstein (Conversations With Mother). This Strictly Limited Engagement will be performed April 3 through April 18, 2026.

Tony Award winners Beth Leavel (The Prom), Matt Doyle (Company) and Marissa Jaret Winokur (Hairspray) will star alongside Tony Award nominee Kevin Chamberlin (The Addams Family) with Adam Heller (Some Like It Hot) and Tomás Matos (Fire Island) in the World Premiere production.

WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL is a fast-paced, behind-the-scenes comedy about Jack Hawkins (Doyle), an aspiring playwright on the verge of Broadway glory. But his dreams are soon dashed after being forced to hire Brooke Remington (Leavel), a notoriously difficult diva who derails his play’s out-of-town tryout in Boston. Desperately not wanting to bring the production to Broadway and being unable to convince the producer to fire her, there is only one thing left he can do to save his play and career: Brooke Remington must be stopped!

Kevin Chamberlin plays seasoned director Oliver Kendall Walker, frantically attempting to keep the playwright and actress from killing each other. Literally. Adam Heller will portray Freddie Carlton, a down-on-his-luck producer determined to resurrect his career at any cost. Marissa Jaret Winokur appears as Liz Jennings, the unruffled production stage manager trying valiantly to impose order to the chaos while Tomás Matos plays Tobias Deschanel, a fabulous felon who inexplicably lands the job as the diva’s prompter.

WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL is being produced by Naughty Playwright, LLC, Bryan McCaffrey, Laura Z. Barket, Alan Seales, Raymond Esposito, Amy Wen, and Jason and Kira Turchin. General Management is BPM Theatrical. Casting by Nick Peciaro, CSA. Further casting and creative team will be announced soon.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, January 14th at 10 AM. Ticket prices from $29.00 to $199.00.