Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 26, 2025

This Week's Call Sheet Sunday. March 2

English closes on Broadway

Original OH, MARY! Stars Cole Escola, Conrad Ricamora, and James Scully To Return This Spring

by A.A. Cristi

Original Oh, Mary! cast members-- playwright Cole Escola, Conrad Ricamora and James Scully will return to the riotous comedy on April 8, 2025 . (more...)

Video: Ryan McCartan Is Stepping Into Gatsby's Shoes

by Joey Mervis

There's a new Gatsby in town! Just last month, Ryan McCartan officially joined the company of Broadway's The Great Gatsby as the great man himself, Jay Gatsby. He took over for Jeremy Jordan, who departed the production to begin rehearsals for Floyd Collins.

New Musical ICEBOY!, THEATER OF THE MIND World Premieres and More Set for Goodman Theatre Centennial Season

by A.A. Cristi

Goodman Theatre has announced a celebratory season that sets a the stage for The Goodman’s second century featuring six world-premieres (including two musicals) and one revival, a major new downtown cultural attraction and three annual productions and more.. (more...)

Alex Timbers Shares a Look Inside His ROCKY HORROR SHOW Revival

by Michael Major

Director Alex Timbers has shared an inside look at a revival of The Rocky Horror Show that he had pitched and developed. Several of the pictures that Timbers used for his reference are by famed photographer David LaChapelle.. (more...)

DRAG: THE MUSICAL Sets Final Performance Date; London Production in the Works

by Stephi Wild

DRAG: The Musical will play its final performance Off-Broadway on Sunday, April 27, 2025. At the time of closing, the production will have played 215 performances and 24 previews. A London production is currently in the works.. (more...)

Supreme Court Denies Memphis Theater Company's Petition Over Drag Ban

by Stephi Wild

The Supreme Court has denied a petition made by a Memphis theater company to appeal Tennessee's ban on drag performances. The company filed the petition in December 2024, and it was denied on February 24, 2025.. (more...)

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Will Offer Discount Preview Tickets

by Stephi Wild

John Proctor is the Villain will offer fans a chance at $29 tickets to sit in the first four rows of the Booth Theatre for all preview performances through a “Enter Your Villain Era” Preview Special.. (more...)

Review Roundup: GRANGEVILLE Opens at Signature Theatre

by Stephi Wild

Samuel D. Hunter’s Grangeville is now playing off-Broadway at the Signature Theatre. The production stars Paul Sparks and Brian J. Smith. Find out what the critics are saying in the reviews here!. (more...)

