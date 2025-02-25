Alex Timbers Shares a Look Inside His ROCKY HORROR SHOW Revival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Director Alex Timbers has shared an inside look at a revival of The Rocky Horror Show that he had pitched and developed. The Beetlejuice director revealed that he had started working on the revival with a "killer team" in 2016. Meant for Studio 54, he worked under the late Todd Haimes.

"Often I post images of set designs or show posters that were developed and never saw the light of day for whatever reason. But that also happens with productions too," Timbers shared in the caption.

The revival was set to have a "wild, maximalist funhouse set model," as displayed by the photos. The exterior was seemingly black-and-white woods and gothic buildings, before entering Frank-N-Furter's colorful, 80s-inspired party. Several of the photos that Timbers used for his reference are by famed photographer David LaChapelle.

"Really proud of the work we did over these past many years, and I wanted to share a little window into the sort of thinking that goes into the very earliest stages of assembling a visual approach," he continued in the caption. While Timbers does not explicitly say that the revival was canceled, there is no further timeline included on its potential future. He ends by sharing that he enjoys creating moods boards like this one to fuel his creative vision for his productions.

"Every stage director begins their process differently but I find that, with certain shows, the best first step to discover tone and aesthetic is to start a journey of trial and error on my own, culling and collaging imagery that inspires me from theater, installation art, fashion photography, and concert design in the form of mood boards like this one."

Click the preview below to see the full post.

About Alex Timbers

Timbers has helmed the Broadway productions of All In: Comedy About Love, Here Lies Love, Gutenberg! The Musical!, Beetlejuice, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Oh, Hello on Broadway, Rocky, David Byrne's American Utopia, The Pee-Wee Herman Show, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Peter and the Starcatcher, and more.

He returns to Broadway this spring at the helm of Just In Time, starring Jonathan Groff. He is also slated to direct All Out: Comedy About Life next season.