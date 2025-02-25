New Musical ICEBOY!, THEATER OF THE MIND World Premieres and More Set for Goodman Theatre Centennial Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stage and screen stars, internationally acclaimed musical artists and Chicago favorites join Goodman Theatre for a celebratory season that sets a the stage for The Goodman’s second century.

Eleven productions—six world-premieres (including two musicals) and one revival, a major new downtown cultural attraction and three annual productions—plus a year-long citywide event and a festival of new plays—are set for the 100th year of Chicago’s largest not-for-profit resident theater, beginning in September 2025 and continuing through August 2026.

Opening the Centennial Season in the 856-seat Albert Theatre is the world-premiere of Ashland Avenue by Lee Kirk, directed by Susan V. Booth and starring Jenna Fischer (The Office); next, Richard Greenberg’s world-premiere adaptation of Philip Barry’s Holiday, directed by Robert Falls, takes the stage; then, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom appears in a major revival directed by Chuck Smith with Harry J. Lennix as associate director and music director; and Megan Mullally stars in the world-premiere musical Iceboy! or, the Completely Untrue Story of How Eugene O’Neill Came to Write The Iceman Cometh, music by Mark Hollmann, lyrics by Hollmann and Jay Reiss, book by Erin Quinn Purcell and Reiss, directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall. Three world-premieres take the stage in the 350-seat flexible Owen Theatre, beginning with Revolution(s) by Zayd Ayers Dorn, music and lyrics by Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine, Audioslave and The Nightwatchman), directed by Steve H. Broadnax, III; then, the world-premiere adaptation of The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao by Marco Antonio Rodriguez, based on the novel by Junot Díaz, directed by Wendy Mateo; and the world-premiere of Dael Orlandersmith’s newest work, Blood Memory, directed by Neel Keller.

A major new downtown Chicago cultural attraction, Theater of the Mind, by Academy, Grammy and Tony Award-winning artist David Byrne (Broadway’s Here Lies Love with Fatboy Slim, American Utopia and the renowned group Talking Heads) with writer Mala Gaonkar, is a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience audiences will see, feel, taste and hear. Inspired by both historical and current neuroscience research, it’s an intimate and immersive journey inside how we see and create our worlds. Under director Andrew Scoville, audiences move through a series of rooms with a guide, participating in thought-provoking neuroscience experiences—and then marvel at the wonders of the mind. Theater of the Mind debuts during The Goodman’s Centennial 25/26 Season at the Reid Building (333 N. LaSalle).

An unprecedented year-long offering, 100 Free Acts of Theater activates each of Chicago’s 50 wards with arts programming—produced in partnership with the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE). This citywide event is offered free of charge as a way to give back to the community that makes Chicago a great theater town. Details, including programs and creative partners, will be announced soon.

Special events include the 48th annual A Christmas Carol, directed by Malkia Stampley, starring Christopher Donahue in his second year as Scrooge; Dennis Watkins’ The Magic Parlour continues for a third year and through the Centennial Season at 50 W. Randolph, with the Goodman and Petterino’s; a new Theater for the Very Young production Splish Splash: A Day on the Lake, directed by Ellie Levine and Jamal Howard debuts; and the 21st annual New Stages Festival offers Chicago the first look at the hottest new plays. The 2025/2026 Season begins September 2025 and continues through August 2026. Memberships, including flexible packages, are now available for purchase starting at just $54. Call 312.443.3800 or visit GoodmanTheatre.org/100. Single tickets go on sale for select productions beginning in June 2025.

IN THE ALBERT THEATRE (856-SEAT PROSCENIUM STAGE)

Ashland Avenue

By Lee Kirk

Directed by Susan V. Booth

September 6 – October 5, 2025 | A World-Premiere

“You gotta start living your life right now. Because someday you’ll wake up and it’s over.”

Pete’s TV and Video has served Chicagoland for 40+ years, its plucky owner famous for his legendary commercials and customer care. But it’s a new era, and Pete’s last store location is struggling while Sam—his daughter and family business heir apparent—has different dreams. Starring Chicago’s Francis Guinan and Emmy Award-nominee Jenna Fischer (The Office), with Will Allan, Cordelia Dewdney and Chiké Johnson, this stunning new play asks what happens when we stop looking after our aging parents and start looking after ourselves?

Holiday

Adapted by Richard Greenberg

Based on the play by Philip Barry

Directed by Robert Falls

January 31 – March 1, 2026 | A World-Premiere Adaptation

The 1920s romantic comedy soars to new life.

From Tony Award-winner Richard Greenberg comes a sparkling contemporary adaptation of Philip Barry’s classic play that inspired the beloved 1930s film starring Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn. In the wealthy world of the Upper East Side Setons, matters of the heart are a family affair. Enter a romantic prospect from a decidedly different background—and privilege, class and personal fulfillment are thrown into sharp relief. Robert Falls directs this fresh new take on the eternal question: work to live or live to work?

August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Directed by Chuck Smith

Associate Director and Music Director Harry J. Lennix

March 28 – April 26, 2026

“The more music you got in the world, the fuller it is.”

Ma Rainey’s band is waiting. It’s 1926 Chicago, and “The Mother of the Blues” takes her time getting ready to record. Tensions and temperatures rise as the musicians recount tales of rage, joy, betrayal and faith in astonishing stories and a heart-stopping climax. Chicago legends Chuck Smith and Harry J. Lennix reunite for the play that smashed box office records in its 1997 Goodman premiere for this major revival of “a genuine American masterpiece” (Chicago Reader).

Iceboy!

or

The Completely Untrue Story of How Eugene O’Neill Came to Write The Iceman Cometh

Music by Mark Hollman

Lyrics by Mark Hollman and Jay Reiss

Book by Erin Quinn Purcell and Jay Reiss

Directed and Choreographed by Kathleen Marshall

June 9 – July 19, 2026 | A World-Premiere Musical

Emmy Award-winner Megan Mullally stars in a new musical comedy that will melt your heart.

New York City, 1938—Broadway’s brightest star, Vera Vimm (Megan Mullally), is at the top of her game. But when she adopts a 40,000-year-old Neanderthal discovered frozen in the Arctic, the spotlight begins to shift. As Iceboy thaws, he unexpectedly becomes a theatrical sensation, inspiring the “father of the American drama” and challenging his legendary mother for center stage. It’s All About Eve...if only Eve was a caveman. Three-time Tony Award-winner Kathleen Marshall directs and choreographs the newest musical from the creators of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Urinetown.

IN THE OWEN THEATRE (350-SEAT FLEXIBLE STAGE)

Revolution(s)

By Zayd Ayers Dorn

Music and Lyrics by Tom Morello

Directed by Steve H. Broadnax, III

October 4 – November 9, 2025 | A World-Premiere Musical

Put your hands on the wheel of history.

When soldier and aspiring musician Hampton Weems comes home from Afghanistan, he finds the South Side of Chicago is also occupied territory—and he’s accidentally joined the resistance. Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine, Audioslave and The Nightwatchman) brings a ground-breaking new punk/metal/hip-hop musical to our intimate Owen Theatre about a young artist finding his voice, why violence is as American as cherry pie, and how young radicals—across generations—are still motivated by love.

The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao

By Marco Antonio Rodriguez

Adapted from the novel by Junot Díaz

Directed by Wendy Mateo

February 21 – April 5, 2026 | A World-Premiere Adaptation

“I have heard from a reliable source that no Dominican male has ever died a virgin. I shall be the first.”

Oscar knows that a nerdy Dominican college freshman isn’t anyone’s idea of a romantic hero. But with the encouragement of Yunior, his new roommate, he is determined to give love another change. But as Oscar sets out from New Jersey to Santo Domingo to prove his undeniable hope, can he shake the dark “fukú” that has haunted his family for generations? Junot Díaz’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel comes to vivid life in this world-premiere stage adaptation, a celebration of risk and the power of perseverance against all odds.

Blood Memory

Written and Performed by Dael Orlandersmith

Directed by Neel Keller

May 2 – 31, 2026 | A World-Premiere

What’s your next move?

Engage or withdraw? Lean into discomfort, or retreat to the safety of your own beliefs? This searing new thought piece performed by the Pulitzer Prize nominated playwright asks what we do at that moment of decision. Crafted in her signature poetic and provocative style, Orlandersmith explores how forces that encourage division make us lose track of the things we have in common—that which binds us in a shared humanity.

SPECIAL PRODUCTIONS, EVENTS AND PARTNERSHIPS

Theater of the Mind

Debuts during the Centennial Season; Dates TBA

Created by David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar

Directed by Andrew Scoville

Presented by Goodman Theatre at the Reid Building (333 N. LaSalle)

Chicago’s major new downtown cultural attraction.

It’s all inside your head. But is any of it real? Co-created by Academy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning artist David Byrne and writer Mala Gaonkar, Theater of the Mind is a new theatrical experience you’ll see, feel, taste and hear. Inspired by both historical and current neuroscience research, the show takes you on an intimate and immersive journey inside how we see and create our worlds. Peer behind the curtain of the physical realm as you move through a series of rooms with your guide, where you’ll participate in thought-provoking neuroscience experiments--and marvel at the wonders of your mind. Theater of the Mind will debut during The Goodman’s Centennial 25/26 Season and take place in the Reid Building (333 N. LaSalle) in the heart of downtown Chicago.

David Byrne is a musician, performer, writer and multidisciplinary artist whose creative ventures have captivated audiences since 1975, when he co-founded the renowned group Talking Heads. In addition to Theater of the Mind, recent works include Here Lies Love, a musical with music by Byrne and Fatboy Slim (2023), SOCIAL! at The Park Avenue Armory, the Broadway production of Byrne’s American Utopia (2019) as well as the Spike Lee directed film version (2020), the launch of his Reasons to be Cheerful online magazine (2019) and the solo album American Utopia (2018). To date, Byrne has published five books including How Music Works (2012).

Mala Gaonkar has more than 20 years of experience investing behind technology trends. She was a founding partner of the investment management firm Lone Pine Capital in 1998. In 2022, Gaonkar launched her own firm, SurgoCap Partners, focused on the disruptive effects of technology within broad industry categories. Gaonkar’s focus is on multi-disciplinary thinking, including using the tools of data science, artificial intelligence, and behavioral science to solve problems. She has embraced this approach both through her investing career as well as through Surgo Ventures, a foundation that she co-founded in 2015. Gaonkar is a graduate of Harvard University and Harvard Business School.

100 Free Acts of Theater Dates

Programs and Partners TBA

An unprecedented year-long offering, 100 Free Acts of Theater activates each of Chicago’s 50 wards with arts programming—produced in partnership with the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE). This citywide event is offered free of charge as a way to give back to the community that makes Chicago a great theater town. Details, including programs and creative partners, will be announced soon.

48th Annual A Christmas Carol

November 15 – December 31, 2025

By Charles Dickens

In the Albert Theatre

Adapted by Tom Creamer

Directed by Malkia Stampley

Starring Christopher Donahue as Scrooge

Two million theatergoers have attended “the crown jewel of the holiday season” (Daily Herald) since the Goodman established it as an annual offering in 1978—a time when only a handful of U.S. theaters mounted the production. Dickens’ holiday classic is the iconic tale of greedy businessman Ebenezer Scrooge, whose sizable bank account is only matched by his disdain for the holidays. One Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by four ghosts who take him on a spectacular adventure through his past, present and future, helping him rediscover the joys of life, love and friendship.

Dennis Watkins’ The Magic Parlour

Performances continue through the Centennial Season

Presented by Goodman Theatre and Petterino’s

50 W. Randolph

Step into The Magic Parlour where the impossible becomes reality, right before your eyes—and sometimes in your own hands. Join award-winning magician Dennis Watkins as your thoughts, your choices, and your imagination create the most amazing feats showcased in this tour-de-force of classic magic and mind reading. Located adjacent to The Goodman, at The Magic Parlour, every seat is the best seat in the house with only 64 guests per performance. Currently on sale through August 31 and continuing through the Centennial Season, performances take place weekly, Thursday through Sunday, at 50 W. Randolph.

Tickets are $85 (includes the 90-minute performance + complimentary beverage) or $115 (includes the performance, beverage and “The Encore Room” 25-minute VIP experience). To purchase tickets, call the Goodman Theatre Box Office at 312.443.3800 (12 Noon – 5pm daily) or visit TheMagicParlourChicago.com. The Magic Parlour is recommended for audiences ages 12+; while there is no inappropriate content, this elegant experience is designed for adults.

21st Annual New Stages Festival

Dates TBA

In the Owen Theatre

The 21st annual New Stages Festival of new plays includes developmental productions and staged readings. Founded in 2004, the New Stages Festival is a celebration of innovative new plays designed to give playwrights an opportunity to take risks and experiment. New Stages offers Chicago theatergoers a first look at dozens of plays, many of which have gone on to become successful full productions—including four plays featured in the Centennial season—Ashland Avenue, Revolution(s), The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao and Blood Memory—as well as Noah Haidle’s Smokefall, Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Ruined and more.

Splish Splash: A Day on the Lake

Theater for the Very Young

Dates TBD

Directed by Ellie Levine and Jamal Howard

Created in Collaboration with Preschoolers

Get ready for an innovative, interactive adventure celebrating our very own Lake Michigan! The Goodman teams up with Northwestern University's Imagine U and the Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts to develop a new show—designed for preschool audiences! Led by directors Ellie Levine and Jamal Howard, Northwestern School of Communication researchers and undergraduate students will work with 2-5 year olds at a local preschool to craft this original Theater for the Very Young performance.

The Goodman’s Theater for the Very Young (TVY) programming is an enchanting and immersive theatrical experience designed specifically for children aged 0—5 and their grown-ups. TVY programming in the Centennial season builds on the previous successes—The Lizard y El Sol (Summer 2024 in the parks and Winter 2025 at Goodman Theatre) and In My Granny’s Garden (Summer 2023) in Chicago parks in partnership with Chicago Park District’s “Night Out in The Parks” and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE). Through interactive performances, storytelling, and sensory-rich activities, young audiences are invited to embark on magical journeys that ignite their imaginations and nurture their early development. With a focus on creativity, exploration, and connection, our programming provides a joyful introduction to the world of theater, fostering a lifelong love of the arts from the very beginning.

ABOUT GOODMAN THEATRE

Chicago’s theater since 1925, Goodman Theatre is a not-for-profit arts and community organization in the heart of the Loop, distinguished by the excellence and scope of its artistic programming and community engagement. Led by Artistic Director Susan V. Booth and Executive Director John Collins, the theater’s artistic priorities include new play development (more than 150 world or American premieres), large scale musical theater works and reimagined classics. Artists and productions have earned two Pulitzer Prizes, 22 Tony Awards and more than 160 Jeff Awards, among other accolades.

The Goodman is the first theater in the world to produce all 10 plays in August Wilson’s “American Century Cycle.” Its longtime annual holiday tradition A Christmas Carol, now in its fifth decade, has created a new generation of theatergoers in Chicago. The Goodman also frequently serves as a production and program partner with national and international companies and Chicago’s Off-Loop theaters.

Using the tools of theatrical practice, the Goodman’s Education and Engagement programs aim to develop generations of citizens who understand and empathize with cultures and stories of diverse voices. The Goodman’s Alice Rapoport Center for Education and Engagement is the home of these programs, which are offered for Chicago youth—85% of whom come from underserved communities—schools and life-long learners.

Goodman Theatre was built on the unceded homelands of the Council of the Three Fires: the Ojibwe, Odawa and Potawatomi Nations. We recognize that many other Nations consider the area we now call Chicago as their traditional homeland—including the Myaamia, Ho-Chunk, Menominee, Sac and Fox, Peoria, Kaskaskia, Wea, Kickapoo and Mascouten and remains home to many Native peoples today. The Goodman is proud to have a relationship with Gichigamiin Indigenous Nations Museum. Located in Evanston, the Museum honors the survival and perseverance of Indigenous communities and promotes a greater understanding of Indigenous peoples: gichigamiin-museum.org.

Goodman Theatre was founded by William O. Goodman and his family in honor of their son Kenneth, an important figure in Chicago’s cultural renaissance in the early 1900s. The Goodman family’s legacy lives on through the continued work and dedication of Kenneth’s family, including Albert Ivar Goodman, who with his late mother, Edith-Marie Appleton, contributed the necessary funds for the creation of the new Goodman center in 2000.