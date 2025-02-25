Video: Ryan McCartan Is Stepping Into Gatsby's Shoes

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



There's a new Gatsby in town! Just last month, Ryan McCartan officially joined the company of Broadway's The Great Gatsby as the great man himself, Jay Gatsby. He took over for Jeremy Jordan, who departed the production to begin rehearsals for Floyd Collins.

"I saw the show and I fell in love with it. I fell in love with the possibility of doing it. I'm incredibly fortunate that I met with the creative team before anything happened," McCartan explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "They were so insistent that 'We want you because we want you. Let's build your version of this.' That is a very refreshing way to replace someone- especially someone as iconic as Jeremy!"

"I think the thing I'm most enjoying is discovering how alive it can feel to play one thing all the time," he continued. "Gatsby's character arc is not an arc... it's a line. It's Daisy, Daisy, Daisy, Daisy... and then you die. It is one thing... but that is actually very alive. It doesn't get old to want one thing over and over again."