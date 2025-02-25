Supreme Court Denies Memphis Theater Company's Petition Over Drag Ban

Click Here for More on The Arts in America

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Supreme Court has denied a petition made by a Memphis theater company to appeal Tennessee's ban on drag performances, Local Memphis reports. The company, called Friends of George's, filed the petition in December 2024, and it was denied on February 24, 2025.

Friends of George's attorneys alleged that the ban would negatively affect the group who creates "drag-centric performances, comedy sketches, and plays" with no age restrictions. The federal appeals court found that Friends of George's was not at risk of violating the 2023 law because its performances were not "harmful to minors." The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the LGBTQ+ theater company that filed the complaint lacked the legal right to sue over the law.

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti responded on social media, stating, “Free speech is a sacred American value, but the First Amendment does not require Tennessee to allow sexually explicit performances in front of children… We will continue to defend TN’s law and children.”

Read the original story on Local Memphis.

The anti-drag law in Tennessee, introduced in 2023, was deemed unconstitional by US District Court Judge Thomas Parker, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump. In 2023, Actor's Equity also joined the fight against the ban.