JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Will Offer Discount Preview Tickets

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



John Proctor is the Villain will offer fans a chance at $29 tickets to sit in the first four rows of the Booth Theatre for all preview performances through a “Enter Your Villain Era” Preview Special. Winners for all preview performances will be chosen on Tuesday, March 4 at 10 AM ET. To sign up for the “Enter Your Villain Era” Preview Special, click HERE.

Entries for John Proctor is the Villain’s digital lottery start at 12 AM, one day before the performance, via rush.telecharge.com and winners are drawn the same day at 10 AM and 3 PM. Winners may buy up to 2 tickets at $45 each.

John Proctor is the Villain’s digital rush begins at 11 AM the day of the performance via rush.telecharge.com. More tickets may become available throughout the day. Rush ends 30 minutes before curtain. One person may buy up to 2 tickets at $40 each.

General rush tickets are available day-of at the Booth Theatre box office, which is open Monday-Saturday 10 AM-6 PM and Sunday from 12-6 PM. Tickets are subject to daily availability. One person may buy up to 2 tickets at $40 each.

Performances for Kimberly Belflower’s new play with direction by Tony Award® winner Danya Taymor begin on Broadway at the Booth Theatre (222 W 45th St) on Thursday, March 20, 2025 ahead of a Monday, April 14 opening night.

Sadie Sink stars as ‘Shelby Holcomb’ and will be joined by Nihar Duvvuri (Romeo + Juliet) as ‘Mason Adams,’ Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert (Matilda) as ‘Carter Smith,’ Molly Griggs (Hello, Dolly!) as ‘Bailey Gallagher,’ Maggie Kuntz (The Outsiders) as ‘Ivy Watkins,’ Hagan Oliveras (Our Town) as ‘Lee Turner,’ Morgan Scott (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding) as ‘Nell Shaw,’ Fina Strazza (Matilda) as ‘Beth Powell,’ and Amalia Yoo (No Hard Feelings) as ‘Raelynn Nix.’ Rounding out the cast as understudies will be Noah Pacht, Fiona Robberson, Shian Tomlinson, Garrett Young, and Victoria Vourkoutiotis.

At a high school in a rural town in Georgia, an English class is studying The Crucible, but the students are more preoccupied with navigating young love, sex ed, and a few school scandals. As they delve into the American classic, the students begin to question the play’s perspective and the validity of naming John Proctor the show’s hero. With deep wells of passion and biting humor, John Proctor is the Villain is a new comedy from a major new American voice, capturing a generation in mid-transformation, running on pop music, optimism, and fury, and discovering that their future is not bound by the past.