News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Original OH, MARY! Stars Cole Escola, Conrad Ricamora, and James Scully To Return This Spring

The trio will return to the smash comedy on April 8, 2025.

By: Feb. 25, 2025
Original OH, MARY! Stars Cole Escola, Conrad Ricamora, and James Scully To Return This Spring Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Original Oh, Mary! cast members-- playwright Cole Escola ('Mary Todd Lincoln), Conrad Ricamora (‘Mary’s Husband’) and James Scully (‘Mary’s Teacher’)-- will return to the riotous comedy on April 8, 2025, bringing the entire original onstage cast back to the Lyceum Theatre.

LATEST NEWS

Video: Jimmy Fallon Presents Billy Crudup with Sardi's Portrait
Butler, Harada, Hoffman & More Will Lead VAPE! THE GREASE PARODY Benefit Concert
Jill Abramovitz and Honor Blue Savage Join Betsy Wolfe in JOY: A NEW TRUE MUSICAL
Disney's MOANA 2 to Premiere on Disney+ Next Month

Oh, Mary! currently stars three-time Emmy Nominee Betty Gilpin as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination, alongside Phillip James Brannon as Mary’s Husband, Chris Renfro as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Hannah SolowMartin Landry, and Julian Manjerico completing the company.

As previously announced, six-time Emmy Nominee Tituss Burgess will play the role of Mary from March 18 through April 6.

Directed by Tony Award Nominee Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, following a twice-extended, sold-out engagement at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Off-Broadway. Check out what the critics had to say and check out Oh, Mary!'s recent grosses.

At the Lyceum, it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week and has since broken its own box office record eleven times. Escola has received an Obie, Drama Desk, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Award for their work on the show.


Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Oh Mary! Portrait Tote Oh Mary! Portrait Tote
Buy a Oh Mary! Logo Magnet Oh Mary! Logo Magnet
Buy a Oh Mary! Penny Pin Oh Mary! Penny Pin
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos