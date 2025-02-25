Original OH, MARY! Stars Cole Escola, Conrad Ricamora, and James Scully To Return This Spring

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Original Oh, Mary! cast members-- playwright Cole Escola ('Mary Todd Lincoln), Conrad Ricamora (‘Mary’s Husband’) and James Scully (‘Mary’s Teacher’)-- will return to the riotous comedy on April 8, 2025, bringing the entire original onstage cast back to the Lyceum Theatre.

Oh, Mary! currently stars three-time Emmy Nominee Betty Gilpin as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination, alongside Phillip James Brannon as Mary’s Husband, Chris Renfro as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Hannah Solow, Martin Landry, and Julian Manjerico completing the company.

As previously announced, six-time Emmy Nominee Tituss Burgess will play the role of Mary from March 18 through April 6.

Directed by Tony Award Nominee Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, following a twice-extended, sold-out engagement at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Off-Broadway. Check out what the critics had to say and check out Oh, Mary!'s recent grosses.