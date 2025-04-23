News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 23, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 23, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Apr. 23, 2025
But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Thursday, April 24
Pirates! the Penzance Musical opens on Broadway
Friday, April 25
Outer Critics Circle Awards nominations announced
Sunday, April 27
Dead Outlaw opens on Broadway
Real Women Have Curves opens on Broadway

Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens On Broadway
by Review Roundups
Broadway gets turned upside down in the new high-tech, supernatural thriller STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW. What did the critics think of their theatrical trip to Hawkins, IN? Read the reviews.


 

2025 Drama League Awards Nominations- The Full List
by Nicole Rosky
The Drama League announced the 2025 Drama League Awards Nominees for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award. We have the full list of nominees here!. (more...)


 

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/20/25 - Clooney-Led GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Tops the List
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 4/20/2025.. (more...)
 
 

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Photos: Jeremy Jordan and the FLOYD COLLINS Cast Takes Opening Night Bows
by Bruce Glikas
Floyd Collins, starring Jeremy Jordan, officially opened on Broadway last night, April 21, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows bere!. (more...)

Photos: FLOYD COLLINS Cast Celebrates Opening Night
by Bruce Glikas
Floyd Collins, starring Jeremy Jordan, officially opened on Broadway last night, April 21, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos of the cast on the red carpet here!. (more...)

Photos: Sadie Sink Visits STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
by Stephi Wild
On her night off from John Proctor Is The Villain, Sadie Sink made her way across 45th Street and back into the Upside Down to see STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW on Broadway. Check out photos here!. (more...

DEATH BECOMES HER Will Launch North American Tour in 2026
by Chloe Rabinowitz
DEATH BECOMES HER, will head out on a multi-year North American tour beginning in Fall 2026. Learn more about the tour and see which cities the tour will stop in!. (more...

Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce Will Announce the 2025 Tony Awards Nominations
by Nicole Rosky
Tony Award winners Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce will announce the nominations for The 78th Annual Tony Awards, which will be announced live from Sofitel New York . We have all of the details here!. (more...

Video: Audra McDonald and the Cast of GYPSY Perform Tiny Desk Concert
by Stephi Wild
The cast of Gypsy, led by Audra McDonald, recently performed as part of NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series.  Check out the full video here, featuring iconic songs from the show!. (more...)

Video: Sarah Hyland & Orville Peck Announce the 2025 Drama League Award Nominations
by Nicole Rosky
Sarah Hyland and Orville Peck  will co-host the 2025 Drama League Awards Nominations announcement on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. The announcement, held at Lincoln Center’s New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, will be live streamed right here at BroadwayWorld at 11am ET.  Check back to watch live!. (more...

