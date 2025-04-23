Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 23, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 23, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Thursday, April 24

Pirates! the Penzance Musical opens on Broadway

Friday, April 25

Outer Critics Circle Awards nominations announced

Sunday, April 27

Dead Outlaw opens on Broadway

Real Women Have Curves opens on Broadway

Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens On Broadway

Broadway gets turned upside down in the new high-tech, supernatural thriller STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW. What did the critics think of their theatrical trip to Hawkins, IN? Read the reviews.

2025 Drama League Awards Nominations- The Full List

The Drama League announced the 2025 Drama League Awards Nominees for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award. We have the full list of nominees here!

Photos: Jeremy Jordan and the FLOYD COLLINS Cast Takes Opening Night Bows

Floyd Collins, starring Jeremy Jordan, officially opened on Broadway last night, April 21, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows bere!

Photos: FLOYD COLLINS Cast Celebrates Opening Night

Floyd Collins, starring Jeremy Jordan, officially opened on Broadway last night, April 21, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos of the cast on the red carpet here!

Photos: Sadie Sink Visits STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW

On her night off from John Proctor Is The Villain, Sadie Sink made her way across 45th Street and back into the Upside Down to see STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW on Broadway. Check out photos here!

DEATH BECOMES HER Will Launch North American Tour in 2026

DEATH BECOMES HER, will head out on a multi-year North American tour beginning in Fall 2026. Learn more about the tour and see which cities the tour will stop in!

Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce Will Announce the 2025 Tony Awards Nominations

Tony Award winners Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce will announce the nominations for The 78th Annual Tony Awards, which will be announced live from Sofitel New York . We have all of the details here!

Video: Audra McDonald and the Cast of GYPSY Perform Tiny Desk Concert

The cast of Gypsy, led by Audra McDonald, recently performed as part of NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series. Check out the full video here, featuring iconic songs from the show!

Video: Sarah Hyland & Orville Peck Announce the 2025 Drama League Award Nominations

Sarah Hyland and Orville Peck will co-host the 2025 Drama League Awards Nominations announcement on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. The announcement, held at Lincoln Center's New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, will be live streamed right here at BroadwayWorld at 11am ET. Check back to watch live!

