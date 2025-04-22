Photos: Sadie Sink Visits STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On her night off from John Proctor Is The Villain, Sadie Sink made her way across 45th Street and back into the Upside Down to see Stranger Things: The First Shadow on Broadway. Sink, who appeared in the Netflix series Stranger Things, greeted the cast after the show as well as writer of both the stage show and series Kate Trefry and co-director Justin Martin. Check out photos below!

Stranger Things: The First Shadow opens tonight, April 22, on Broadway.

In the play... Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.

Photo Credit: Andy Henderson