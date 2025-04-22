News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Audra McDonald and the Cast of GYPSY Perform Tiny Desk Concert

Apr. 22, 2025
The cast of Gypsy, led by Audra McDonald, recently performed as part of NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series.  The performance featured a selection of iconic songs from Gypsy, including “If Momma Was Married,” “Together, Wherever We Go,” “You Gotta Get a Gimmick,” and “Some People.”

Cast members in attendance included Audra McDonald, Danny Burstein, Joy Woods, Jordan Tyson, Lesli Margherita, Lili Thomas, and Mylinda Hull.

Check out the full performance here!

Gypsy is now playing on Broadway at the Majestic Theatre. The musical, suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, is Broadway’s ultimate tale of mothers and daughters, ambition and fame, and the lengths we’ll go in pursuit of the American dream. 

Gypsy features a book by Tony Award Winner Arthur Laurents, music by Tony and Academy Award Winner Jule Styne, and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize Winner Stephen Sondheim, choreography by four-time Tony Award nominated Camille A. Brown, music supervision, music direction, and additional orchestrations & arrangements by Andy Einhorn, and additional orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters


