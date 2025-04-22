DEATH BECOMES HER Will Launch North American Tour in 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Death Becomes Her, will head out on a multi-year North American tour beginning in Fall 2026. Launching at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH, the North American tour of Death Becomes Her has stops planned in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, St. Louis, Charlotte, and many other cities. Additional engagements and the route for the tour’s first year will be announced soon.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long- suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity.

Life’s a bitch and then you die. Or not! See what the critics said about the Broadway production HERE!