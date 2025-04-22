Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/20/25 - Clooney-Led GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Tops the List

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 4/20/2025 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN opened at the Booth on 4/14. The production received overwhelmingly positive reviews. Read the reviews for the production HERE.

FLOYD COLLINS opened at the Beaumont on 4/21. The production received mixed to positive reviews. See what the critics had to say about the production HERE.

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW is in previews at the Marquis and opens on 4/22.

PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL is in previews at the Haimes and opens on 4/24.

JUST IN TIME is in previews at Circle in the Square and opens on 4/26.

DEAD OUTLAW is in previews at the Longacre and opens on 4/27. REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL is in previews at the Jones and opens on 4/27.

ALADDIN, THE LION KING, and WICKED each had a nine-performance week.

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY had a (planned) six-performance week.



Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: CHICAGO (19.5%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (19.4%), FLOYD COLLINS (11.8%), MJ (11%), HELL'S KITCHEN (9.9%), BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB (7.6%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (6.2%), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (5.8%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (5.7%), & JULIET (4.2%), HAMILTON (3.5%), HADESTOWN (3.3%), OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL (3.2%), PURPOSE (3%), DEATH BECOMES HER (2.7%), JUST IN TIME (2.6%), ALADDIN (2.6%), GYPSY (2.4%), BOOP! THE MUSICAL (1.9%), PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL (1%), GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK (0.5%), OH, MARY! (0.1%),

CHICAGO's increase in attendance was likely due to model Ashley Graham's joining the production as Roxie Hart. See photos from Graham's opening night HERE!

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: THE OUTSIDERS (-100.8%), THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY (-100.5%), WICKED (-100%), THE LION KING (-96.5%), THE LAST FIVE YEARS (-95.2%), SMASH (-93.8%), STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (-92.3%), THE GREAT GATSBY (-91.6%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-90.9%), SIX: THE MUSICAL (-87%), SUNSET BLVD. (-74.8%), STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS (-72.5%), REDWOOD (-70.5%), REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL (-1.5%), DEAD OUTLAW (-1.2%), JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN (-0.2%),

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY's dip in attendance was likely related to its 6-show performance week, which was pre-planned as part of Sarah Snook’s schedule and are not the result of any absences.

This week, 40 shows played on Broadway, with 357,319 tickets sold and a total gross of $50,874,940. The average ticket price was $142.38.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 8.63%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 15.20% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $142.38 is up $8.12 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: $3,882,090

WICKED: $3,333,277

OTHELLO: $3,128,929

THE LION KING: $2,940,497

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS: $2,362,516





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL ($359,659), DEAD OUTLAW ($405,410), PURPOSE ($410,624), JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN ($495,711), PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL ($509,876)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

WICKED: $870,416

THE LION KING: $850,594

ALADDIN: $602,372

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $547,183

MJ: $416,896





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

SUNSET BLVD. ($-400,234), THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY ($-240,734), THE LAST FIVE YEARS ($-17,417), REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL ($-4,689), PURPOSE ($5,154)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

OTHELLO: $376.03

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: $309.77

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS: $226.66

HAMILTON: $201.78

THE LION KING: $194.62





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL ($58.07), DEAD OUTLAW ($65.27), SUNSET BLVD. ($68.09), FLOYD COLLINS ($78.92), JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN ($79.28)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

JUST IN TIME: 103.4%

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: 101.9%

HAMILTON: 101.3%

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN: 101.2%

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS: 99.8%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

SUNSET BLVD. (0%), SMASH (0%), STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS (0%), WICKED (0%), STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (0%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

DEAD OUTLAW: 5163

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: 3814

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: 2514

ALADDIN: 2072

THE LION KING: 2010





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY (-1979), SUNSET BLVD. (-853), SMASH (-627), REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL (-129), THE LAST FIVE YEARS (-18)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..