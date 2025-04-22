Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce Will Announce the 2025 Tony Awards Nominations

Tony Award winners Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce will announce the nominations for The 78th Annual Tony Awards, which will be announced live from Sofitel New York on the Tony Awards official YouTube page at 9am ET. A selection of categories will be revealed live on CBS Mornings at 8:30am ET.

This year’s Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Hosted by Tony, Emmy, and GRAMMY Award-winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo, The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards will broadcast LIVE to both coasts on Sunday, June 8, 2025 (8:00 – 11:00 PM ET/5:00 – 8:00 PM PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.*.

A limited number of tickets to the show are now on sale to the general public. Ticket prices begin at $595 for seats in the second and third mezzanines and are available for purchase at TonyAwards.com and Ticketmaster.com. There is a six ticket limit and all ticket sales are final (Ticketmaster services charges will apply).

The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers and showrunners for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will serve as director.

Bios:

Award-winning actress Sarah Paulson has built an impressive list of credits in film, television and on stage. Paulson won a 2024 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play for her role as Toni Lafayette in Broadway’s critically acclaimed and Tony Award-winning Appropriate, a darkly comic American family drama by Pulitzer Prize Award Finalist, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. The play debuted to rave reviews and transferred from Second Stage for an extended commercial run at The Belasco in March 2024. For her performance, Paulson also won The Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play.

Upcoming, Paulson will star in Hulu’s All’s Fair, Ryan Murphy’s new legal series, alongside Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash Betts, Kim Kardashian and Teyana Taylor. The series will launch on Hulu in Fall 2025. She will also star in Bruce Norris’ film adaptation of his Pulitzer-, Tony- and Olivier award-winning play, Clybourne Park.

Wendell Pierce has established himself as a prolific award-winning actor with a body of work on stage, television and film that spans more than three decades. Pierce returned as Captain C.W. Wagner in the second season of the critically acclaimed CBS drama ELSBETH.

Universally hailed for his portrayal of Det. Bunk Moreland on HBO’s groundbreaking series “The Wire,” Pierce was also praised for his starring role as Antoine Baptiste on David Simon’s critically acclaimed series “Tremé.” He has also starred in an episode of Fox’s anthology series “Accused,” as James Greer in “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” alongside John Krasinski and as the beloved character Snaps in Starz’s “Raising Kanan.”

Pierce returned to Broadway in 2022 for a limited engagement to reprise his portrayal of Willy Loman in “Death of a Salesman,” for which he received a Tony Award nomination for Lead Actor in a Play. Pierce made his Broadway debut as Boy Willie in August Wilson’s “Piano Lesson.” His other Broadway credits include Carol Churchill’s “Serious Money” and John Pielmeier’s “Boys of Winter.” Other theater credits include “Cost of Living,” “Brokeology,” “‘Tis Pity She’s a Whore,” “Cymbeline,” “Two Gentleman of Verona,” “Tartuffe,” “Waiting for Godot,” “The Cherry Orchard” and “The Oedipus Cycle.”