Wake Up With BWW October 3: MEAN GIRLS Day, and More!

1) Review Roundup: What Did The Critics Think Of Broadway-Bound TOOTSIE in Chicago?

by BWW News Desk - October 02, 2018

TOOTSIE's world premiere pre-Broadway engagement officially opened last night, September 30, at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre. The show runs through October 14 before opening on Broadway on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Marquis Theatre. Get a first look at the cast, starring Santino Fontana, in the photos below!. (more...)

2) AIN'T TOO PROUD to Begin Performances February 28, Opening Night March 21

by BWW News Desk - October 02, 2018

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations will begin performances on Broadway on Thursday, February 28, 2019, with an official Opening Night set for Thursday, March 21, 2019. As previously announced, Ain't Too Proud will play the legendary Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street). Additional information will be announced shortly.. (more...)

3) Senate Candidate Beto O'Rourke Apologizes for Demeaning Broadway Review from 1991

by BWW News Desk - October 02, 2018

In 1991, a nineteen year-old Beto O'Rourke wrote a theatre review for a Broadway show- The Will Rogers Follies. The review has recently come to light, and the Texas Senate candidate has a lot to answer for. The review in the October 10, 1991 edition of the Columbia Daily Spectator reads: . (more...)

4) Barrett Wilbert Weed, James Corden, Shoshana Bean, and More to Appear on Tour with DEAR EVAN HANSEN Novel

by BWW News Desk - October 02, 2018

Dear Evan Hansen is now available as a young adult novel. In celebration of its release, there will be a national book tour featuring Emmich, Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul. Songs will be performed alongside the novel's release. Special guests will join the creatives along the way, find out who and where below!. (more...)

5) Alex Wyse and Lenne Klingaman to Join the Cast of WAITRESS as Ogie and Dawn

by BWW News Desk - October 02, 2018

Alex Wyse and Lenne Klingaman will join the cast of Waitress in the roles of Ogie and Dawn beginning October 9.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-MEAN GIRLS Day is today! The show will host a special fan-only performance!

-ONCE ON THIS ISLAND will host its Actors' Fund benefit performance today!

BWW Exclusive: Great Times Call for DESPERATE MEASURES at Broadway Sessions!

Set Your DVR...

-Bradley Cooper and Sam Elliott ("A Star Is Born") will appear on GOOD MORNING AMERICA this morning!

What we're geeking out over: The American Airlines Theatre Turns 100!

Check out more photos of the theatre's past productions here!

What we're watching: Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: Lauren Molina & Conor Ryan Are Makin' Desperate Whoopie Pies!

Social Butterfly: Ben Platt Sings 'She Used To Be Mine' from WAITRESS

Stuck in LA and so gutted that I can't see the spectacular @NicoletteKloe during her run in @sarabareilles's @waitressmusical so decided to sing out my frustration ???? pic.twitter.com/injE5S4Q1T - Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) October 2, 2018

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Derek Klena, who turns 27 today!

Klena most recently starred in Jagged Little Pill at American Repertory Theatre. His Broadway credits include Anastasia, Bridges of Madison County, and Wicked. Off-Broadway credits include Carrie and Dogfight.

