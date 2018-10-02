Alex Wyse and Lenne Klingaman to Join the Cast of WAITRESS as Ogie and Dawn

Alex Wyse and Lenne Klingaman will join the cast of Waitress in the roles of Ogie and Dawn beginning October 9.

Alex Wyse last appeared on Broadway in the 2015 revival of Spring Awakening. He also appeared in Lysistrata Jones. He appeared Off-Broadway in Ride the Cyclone, Bare and Triassic Parq, as well as the national tour of Wicked. Wyse is the co-creator of "Indoor Boys". He has appeared on "Marvel's Iron Fist," "Masters of Sex," "NCIS: LA," "The Bold and the Beautiful," "Modern Family," "Agent X," "Switched at Birth," "Bored to Death" and "X/Y".

Lenne Klingaman is making her Broadway debut in Waitress after originating the role on the first national tour. Regionally, Lenne performed in the record-breaking run inHamlet at Colorado Shakes. In addition, she has performed with ART, Denver Center, Berkley Rep and Shakespeare Theatre. She has appeared on "Chicago Med", "Cold Case" and "Welcome to Sandition".

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of a loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Waitress currently stars Nicolette Robinson as Jenna, Benny Elledge (Cal), NaTasha Yvette Williams (Becky), Drew Gehling (Dr. Pomatter), Ben Thompson (Earl),Mariam Bedigan and London Skye Gilliam (Lulu), Tyrone Davis, Jr., Law Terrell Dunford, Molly Hager, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Anastacia McCleskey, Stephanie Torns and Dan Tracy.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Tickets for the Broadway production are available at Ticketmaster at 877-250-2929, online at Ticketmaster.com or at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre box office, 256 West 47th Street.

