ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Announces Performance Benefiting The Actors Fund

The Actors Fund announced today that Once On This Island has added a Special Benefit Performance for The Actors Fund. This benefit performance will be held on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 8:00 pm at the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street).

Once On This Island is the Broadway musical celebration that sweeps us across the sea to a small village-where, in the aftermath of a great storm, a joyous new life begins. It is the tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. When their divided cultures threaten to keep them apart, Ti Moune, guided by the island gods, sets out on a remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

Once On This Island is written by the Tony Award-winning team of Lynn Ahrens (Book and Lyrics) and Stephen Flaherty (Music), and based on the novel "My Love, My Love" by Rosa Guy. This production will feature new orchestrations by original orchestrator Michael Starobin who is joined by AnnMarie Milazzo.

The creative team also includes Dane Laffrey (Scenic Design), Clint Ramos (Costume Design), Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer (Lighting Designers), Peter Hylenski (Sound Designer), Chris Fenwick (Music Supervisor), Alvin Hough, Jr (Music Director), David Perlow (Associate Director), Nikki M. James (Assistant Director), and Telsey + Co / Craig Burns, CSA (Casting Agent).

Tickets are now on sale at www.actorsfund.org/OnceOnThisIsland or by calling 212.221.7300 ext. 133.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency,and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services. Visit www.actorsfund.org.

About Actors Fund Special Performances

Actors Fund Special Performances are among the most thrilling theatrical experiences and the hottest tickets in town. Broadway and Off-Broadway companies generously give their time and talent to raise funds to help those in need in the creative community by adding these special shows to their already rigorous schedules, and perform for audiences full of their peers from the entertainment community.

