Plan Out The Fetchest Day of All for MEAN GIRLS Day!

It's finally here! Celebrate the ultimate "Mean Girls Day" tomorrow - Wednesday, October 3rd - in style with Mean Girls, the award-winning hit new Broadway musical comedy now playing at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street). In addition to a special free fan performance that evening for those who won the advance digital lottery, Mean Girls fans in NYC, across the country, and even across the pond can celebrate with a wide variety of partners offering special customer discounts and purchase incentives.

Paint the town pink and plan out your day with the information at www.MeanGirlsonBroadway.com/Oct3.

CUPCAKE WINES

o On Wednesdays, we drink pink! We will be pouring Cupcake Vineyards® Rosé at the August Wilson Theatre on October 3. The first 600 fans to pick up their tickets (age 21+ obvi!) will receive a free glass of rosé in a specialty souvenir Mean Girls cup.

DRYBAR

o Why is your hair so big? Because you got it done at Drybar. On October 3rd, Mean Girls is taking over the Bryant Park Drybar location. Come sip rosé and watch the Mean Girls film all while getting a Gretchen Wieners-worthy blowout. You never know who might drop by! And check out all other 26 locations for special Mean Girls surprises.

HASWELL GREEN'S

o Calling all Queen Bees! Haswell Green's (located across the street from the August Wilson Theatre) will be a hive of activity on October 3rd. Lottery winners for the free fan performance that evening can pick up their tickets here from 12pm to 6pm, and fans can enjoy a full Mean Girls menu all day.

DYLAN'S CANDY BAR

o Treat yourself to some Mean Girls goodies available at all 3 Dylan's locations. While satisfying your sweet tooth, you can snap a pic in the "So You Think You're Really Pretty" Selfie Station, enjoy a free "Is Butter a Carb?" popcorn and more! Plus, patrons wearing pink will receive a special discount.

MAC

o We already think you're, like, really pretty, but who doesn't love a makeover? Bring your clique and drop by the Times Square MAC flagship store on October 3 to get a fresh, Mean Girls-inspired 15 minute demo with an artist. Don't forget to try one of MAC's featured perfectly pink lipsticks and you'll be selfie-ready faster than you can say "You go Glen Coco!"

BLACK TAP

o Is whipped cream a carb? Treat yourself to a Mean Girls CrazyShake™ available at all Black Tap locations from September 12th to September 16th and again on October 3rd.

ALICE + OLIVIA

o You can't wear a tank top two days in a row, but you can wear Alice + Olivia every day of the week! Swing by their store at 431 West 14th Street and 10th Ave. to shop for a look inspired by one of your favorite characters-hand-selected by the cast of Mean Girls on Broadway.

BLOOMINGDALE'S

o You could try Bloomingdale's... On October 3rd, whisper the code word "Fetch" at the Forty Carrots restaurants in Bloomingdale's 59th Street or SoHo locations and get a free Mean Girls-themed frozen yogurt, topped with pink M&M'S.

Participating New York City Locations :

o 1000 3rd Avenue (59th Street and Lexington Ave), NYC 10022

o 504 Broadway, NYC 10012

BULLETIN

o Why are we so obsessed with Bulletin? Because it's a store by women, for women, with products made and sold by women. On October 3rd, visit their flagship location in Union Square and enjoy the Mean Girls section of the store complete with pink candy and other surprises. Save 15% when you use code "MEAN GIRLS."

DRAMA BOOK SHOP

o Calling all theater nerds and bookworms! On October 3, swing by the Drama Book Shop (250 West 40th Street #1, NYC 10018), where they'll be giving away limited-edition bookmarks.

GREGORYS

o Gregorys Coffee located on 50th St. and 7th Ave. will feature a Mean Girls-inspired latte and donut. Wear pink on October 3rd (it is a Wednesday, after all) and get 50% off your order!

HANKY PANKY

o On Wednesdays, we wear pink everything. On October 3, buy a pair of pink Hanky Panky panties at one of 10 participating retailers throughout NYC and you'll receive a free Mean Girlsgiveaway. (www.hankypanky.com)

o Participating Locations:

o Town Shop - 2270 Broadway, New York

o French Corner - 120 E. 34th Street, New York

o La Petite Coquette - 51 University Pl, New York

o Lingerie on Lex - Fairlane - 831 Lexington Ave, New York

o Petticoat Lane, Upper East Side - 1184 Lexington Ave, New York

o Olive & Betties - 1249 3rd Ave, New York

o Jollie Fleur - 1321 Broadway, Hewlett, NY

o Azalea's West Village - 125 Greenwich Ave, New York

o Zitomer - 969 Madison Ave, New York

o Bra Smyth, Broadway - 2191 Broadway, New York

Joe Allen'S IN LONDON

o On October 3, Mean Girls will hit London with the Covent Garden Joe Allen's serving a signature Mean Girls cocktail and asking all locals and tourists to head down to the site to sample it. Located just a stone's throw from London's best theatres, it is the place to be in amongst the theatre madness. The limit to our excitement does not exist! (2 Burleigh St, London WC2E 7PX, UK) (http://www.joeallen.co.uk/)

NOVOTEL

o Traveling to NYC for October 3rd? Our partners at Novotel are offering a special event rate of $329 (plus tax) King or Double/Double room for that night. Located right across the street from the August Wilson Theatre, it's the perfect place to stay on "Mean Girls Day!"

o Book with code: MEA1003. Bookings can now be made by mentioning the code and contacting either 212-315-0100 or via email to Anissa.Velez@accor.com. Guests would need to provide a credit card when making their reservation, and have the option to cancel without penalty up to 72 hours prior to arrival.

POSTMATES

o Celebrate Mean Girls Day by watching the film and ordering in. On October 3rd only, Postmates users in 385+ markets can score FREE delivery with the code WEARPINK. If you live in the Big Apple, order cheese fries (c'mon, why wouldn't you?!) for a chance to win tickets to an upcoming performance of Mean Girls on Broadway.

STONEWALL INN

o Wanna do something fun? Stop by the Stonewall Inn on October 3 where they'll be serving up a Mean Girls cocktail and screening the movie. (53 Christopher Street) (www.thestonewallinnnyc.com)

TANNER SMITH'S, DUTCH FRED'S AND VIDA VERDE

o In the mood for a Hump Day Treat? Stop by one of Haswell Green's sister restaurants, serving up Mean Girls cocktails all day on October 3rd.

THERAPY

o Order a Mean Girls-themed cocktail and enjoy a screening of the film - quoting along is totally encouraged! (348 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019) (https://therapy-nyc.com)

TIME HOTEL

o You can sit with us this October! Our friends at The Time New York Hotel (224 West 49th Street, NYC 10019) are offering a special package including a hotel stay for two, tickets to Mean Girls on Broadway, a bottle of pink champagne and other VIP treats. Go all out and sip on a Mean Girls-themed cocktail at the hotel's LeGrande Lounge before or after the show.

TRIVIATAINMENT

o Do you know who made out with a hot dog? Or the name of the actress who played Mrs. George in the film? If your answer is "Yes, duh!" then you should join other super fans for Mean Girls -themed trivia at one of the several locations across the country listed below. Rumor has it that winners will receive some grool prizes.

Participating National Locations :

Tuesday - October 2

o Pizza La Stella - Raleigh, NC

o Pinstripes - Washington D.C.

o Uptown Brewing - Greenville, NC

o Zone 28 - Pittsburgh, PA

Wednesday - October 3

o Lola's - Jacksonville, FL

o The Peculiar Rabbit - Charlotte, NC

o Your Pie - Cary, NC

Thursday - October 4

o The Queen - Wilmington, DE

o Growler - Indian Trail, NC

o Mavericks - Durham, NC

TRIVIA A.D.

o Put your schquillz to the test at Mean Girls Trivia, hosted by Trivia A.D., featuring questions about the beloved film and a special round on the Broadway musical. Sign up now to secure your spot at 1 of 4 participating locations! Oh, and did we mention there will be some seriously fetch prizes?!

o Tribeca Tap House; https://bit.ly/2Nmj1Kp

o Slattery's Midtown Pub; https://bit.ly/2MSNIdd

o Big Daddy's - UWS; https://bit.ly/2BNnrbS

o Big Daddy's - Gramercy; https://bit.ly/2P7rQIH

305 FITNESS

o It's just going to be a few cool people because these Mean Girls-themed classes will fill up quick!

Participating New York City Locations :

o 33 East 33rd Street, NYC 10016

o 18 West 8th Street, NYC 10011

RICKY'S NYC

o If we could change the world, we'd make it Halloween every single day. And we're pretty sure Ricky's NYC feels the same way! Throughout the month of October, visit one of the participating locations to check out the Mean Girls window displays and pick up a pair of mouse ears for Halloween. Duh.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Mean Girls is now playing at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street), where it has played to sold-out houses since beginning previews in March. The show had its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington D.C., playing a sold-out run October 31 to December 3, 2017. Mean Girls will launch a National Tour in the fall of 2019.

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi

