Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: Lauren Molina & Conor Ryan Are Makin' Desperate Whoopie Pies!

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this episode, Katie is joined in the kitchen by the stars of Desperate Measures, Lauren Molina and Conor Ryan! Check out the recipe for Katie's Makin' Desperate Whoopie Pies below!

Molina's Broadway credits include: Rock of Ages (Regina), Sweeney Todd (Johanna). Off Broadway: Co-starred in Sondheim's Marry Me a Little (Drama League nomination) and originated Megan in Nobody Loves You at Second Stage. Regional: Squeaky Fromme in Assassins, Eileen in Wonderful Town, Countess in A Little Night Music, Cunegonde in Candide (Helen Hayes Award), Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors, Janet in The Rocky Horror Show. She's half of the acclaimed comedy-pop duo The Skivvies.

Ryan most recently played Chris McCandless in the developmental production of the new musical, Into the Wild. Off-Broadway: Keen Company's revival of John and Jen (with Kate Baldwin), 2nd Stage's Invisible Thread, and The Public Theater's The Fortress of Solitude. He made his Broadway debut in Rodgers+Hammerstein's Cinderella.

Makin' Desperate Whoopie Pies

Ingredients:

Cookies

-5 TBSP Butter

-1/2C Stevia in the Raw

-1/2C Sugar in the Raw

-1 Egg

-2C Flour

-1 1/2tsp baking soda

-5TBPS Cocoa Powder

-1C Milk

Frosting

-8oz Cream Cheese

-1C Peanut Butter

-1/4C Powdered Sugar

-1TBDP Vanilla

Directions:

-Combine flour, cocoa powder and baking soda in a bowl and set aside.

-Cream together with a mixer butter and sugars. You can substitute real sugar for stevia using the same amount if desired.

-Add egg and mix to butter and sugar mixture.

-Add dry ingredients a little at a time alternating with milk.

-In a greased cupcake pan, scoop a small amount of batter only filling the bottom circle of each cupcake mold.

-Bake at 350 degrees for 8 minutes and let cool completely before filling.

-For icing, cream together all ingredients into a smooth frosting.

-Once fully cooled, assemble Whoopie Pies into little sandwiches using frosting as glue to keep pies together.

-Enjoy your Whoopie Pies with an ice cold glass of milk!

