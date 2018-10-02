AIN'T TOO PROUD to Begin Performances February 28, Opening Night March 21

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations will begin performances on Broadway on Thursday, February 28, 2019, with an official Opening Night set for Thursday, March 21, 2019. As previously announced, Ain't Too Proud will play the legendary Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street). Additional information will be announced shortly.

Ain't Too Proud broke records in its world premiere run at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, where it became the highest grossing production in that theater's nearly 50-year history, and just received 25 nominations for the 2018 Theatre Bay Area Awards. The musical went on to play Washington D.C.'s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, where the show broke the all-time single-week box office record for the Eisenhower Theater.

Ain't Too Proud is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they got to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history - how they met, how they rose, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," and so many more.

Ain't Too Proud finished performances at the Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles this past Sunday, September 30, and will be heading to Toronto for the final pre-Broadway engagement at the Princess of Wales Theatre October 11 - November 17, 2018.

With a book by Kennedy Prize-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau, Ain't Too Proud features an iconic score made up of The Temptations' legendary songs. Two-time Tony Award® winner Des McAnuff directs, with choreography by Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo.

The creative team includes Tony Award nominee Robert Brill (scenic design), Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell (costume design), Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (lighting design), Tony Award winner Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (projection design), Charles G. LaPointe (hair and wig design), Edgar Godineaux (associate choreographer), and Steve Rankin (fight direction). Orchestrations are by Drama Desk Award winner Harold Wheeler with Music Direction and Arrangements by Kenny Seymour.

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations is produced on Broadway by Ira Pittelman, Tom Hulce, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, EMI Entertainment World, Inc., Josh Berger, Ken Schur, Ron Simons, Stephen Byrd, Alia Jones, Ruth & Stephen Hendel, Cheryl Wiesenfeld, Harriet Newman Leve, Jeffrey Finn, Stephen & Nancy Gabriel, Darren Bagert, David Binder, Wendy Federman, Susan Gallin, Mickey Liddell, Robert Ahrens, Christopher Maring, Marianne Mills, Loraine Boyle, Sharon Karmazin, Koenigsberg/Krauss, deRoy/Winkler, Zell/Kierstead, Deborah Taylor, Robyn & Larry Gottesdiener, The Araca Group, Rashad V. Chambers, Mike Evans, Hani Farsi, Willette & Manny Klausner, Gabrielle Palitz, No Guarantees, Sheldon Stone, and Stuart Weitzman, along with Executive Producers Danielle Brooks and Otis Williams.

