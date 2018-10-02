Barrett Wilbert Weed, James Corden, Shoshana Bean, and More to Appear on Tour with DEAR EVAN HANSEN Novel

Click Here for More Articles on DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Dear Evan Hansen is now available as a young adult novel following the partnership of author Val Emmich and the musical's creators. In celebration of its release, there will be a national book tour featuring Emmich, Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul. Songs will be performed alongside the novel's release. Special guests will join the creatives along the way, find out who and where below!

The tour will stop in ten cities across the US: Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Ann Arbor, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN: THE NOVEL | TOUR SCHEDULE

Mon (10/8) NEW YORK | link to buy tickets

Moderator // Tan France & Antoni Porowski

Special Guests // Alex Boniello, Will Roland, Rachel Bay Jones, Barrett Wilbert Weed, Mykal Kilgore

Tue (10/9) WASHINGTON D.C. | link to buy tickets

Moderator // Ari Shapiro

Wed (10/10) PHILADELPHIA | SOLD OUT

Moderator // Cynthia Schemmer

Thu (10/11) ANN ARBOR | link to buy tickets

Moderator // Darren Criss

Special Guests // Chelsea & Geoff Packard

Fri (10/12) CHICAGO | link to buy tickets

Moderator // Time Out Chicago's Kris Vire

Special Guests // Marya Grandy, Alexis J. Roston, Jessica Fontana

Sat (10/13) SALT LAKE CITY | link to buy tickets

Moderator // TBC

Mon (10/14) SEATTLE | link to buy tickets

Moderator // Nicole Brodeur

Special Guests // Sarah Rose Davis, Kendra Kassebaum

Tue (10/15) SAN FRANCISCO | link to buy tickets

Moderator // Judy Campbell

Wed (10/16) LOS ANGELES | more info

Moderator // James Corden

Special Guests // Shoshana Bean

For tickets and more information, click here.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles

Include

More Hot Stories For You