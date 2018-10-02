Barrett Wilbert Weed, James Corden, Shoshana Bean, and More to Appear on Tour with DEAR EVAN HANSEN Novel
Dear Evan Hansen is now available as a young adult novel following the partnership of author Val Emmich and the musical's creators. In celebration of its release, there will be a national book tour featuring Emmich, Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul. Songs will be performed alongside the novel's release. Special guests will join the creatives along the way, find out who and where below!
The tour will stop in ten cities across the US: Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Ann Arbor, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.
DEAR EVAN HANSEN: THE NOVEL | TOUR SCHEDULE
Mon (10/8) NEW YORK | link to buy tickets
Moderator // Tan France & Antoni Porowski
Special Guests // Alex Boniello, Will Roland, Rachel Bay Jones, Barrett Wilbert Weed, Mykal Kilgore
Tue (10/9) WASHINGTON D.C. | link to buy tickets
Moderator // Ari Shapiro
Wed (10/10) PHILADELPHIA | SOLD OUT
Moderator // Cynthia Schemmer
Thu (10/11) ANN ARBOR | link to buy tickets
Moderator // Darren Criss
Special Guests // Chelsea & Geoff Packard
Fri (10/12) CHICAGO | link to buy tickets
Moderator // Time Out Chicago's Kris Vire
Special Guests // Marya Grandy, Alexis J. Roston, Jessica Fontana
Sat (10/13) SALT LAKE CITY | link to buy tickets
Moderator // TBC
Mon (10/14) SEATTLE | link to buy tickets
Moderator // Nicole Brodeur
Special Guests // Sarah Rose Davis, Kendra Kassebaum
Tue (10/15) SAN FRANCISCO | link to buy tickets
Moderator // Judy Campbell
Wed (10/16) LOS ANGELES | more info
Moderator // James Corden
Special Guests // Shoshana Bean
For tickets and more information, click here.
