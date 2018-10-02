DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Click Here for More Articles on DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Barrett Wilbert Weed, James Corden, Shoshana Bean, and More to Appear on Tour with DEAR EVAN HANSEN Novel

Oct. 2, 2018  

Barrett Wilbert Weed, James Corden, Shoshana Bean, and More to Appear on Tour with DEAR EVAN HANSEN Novel

Dear Evan Hansen is now available as a young adult novel following the partnership of author Val Emmich and the musical's creators. In celebration of its release, there will be a national book tour featuring Emmich, Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul. Songs will be performed alongside the novel's release. Special guests will join the creatives along the way, find out who and where below!

The tour will stop in ten cities across the US: Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Ann Arbor, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN: THE NOVEL | TOUR SCHEDULE

Mon (10/8) NEW YORK | link to buy tickets
Moderator // Tan France & Antoni Porowski
Special Guests // Alex Boniello, Will Roland, Rachel Bay Jones, Barrett Wilbert Weed, Mykal Kilgore

Tue (10/9) WASHINGTON D.C. | link to buy tickets
Moderator // Ari Shapiro

Wed (10/10) PHILADELPHIA | SOLD OUT
Moderator // Cynthia Schemmer

Thu (10/11) ANN ARBOR | link to buy tickets
Moderator // Darren Criss
Special Guests // Chelsea & Geoff Packard

Fri (10/12) CHICAGO | link to buy tickets
Moderator // Time Out Chicago's Kris Vire
Special Guests // Marya Grandy, Alexis J. Roston, Jessica Fontana

Sat (10/13) SALT LAKE CITY | link to buy tickets
Moderator // TBC

Mon (10/14) SEATTLE | link to buy tickets
Moderator // Nicole Brodeur
Special Guests // Sarah Rose Davis, Kendra Kassebaum

Tue (10/15) SAN FRANCISCO | link to buy tickets
Moderator // Judy Campbell

Wed (10/16) LOS ANGELES | more info
Moderator // James Corden
Special Guests // Shoshana Bean

For tickets and more information, click here.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles

Include






More Hot Stories For You

  • Full Casting Announced For Broadway Premiere Of CHOIR BOY
  • Photo: Get a First Look at Patti LuPone as Joanne in COMPANY on the West End
  • Photo: Matilda Stares Down Trump in New Statue Honoring the 30th Anniversary of Roald Dahl's Book
  • Review Roundup: What Did The Critics Think Of Broadway-Bound TOOTSIE in Chicago?
  • TKTS Will Now Display Ticket Prices at Discount Booths
  • Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Santino Fontana and the Cast of Broadway-Bound TOOTSIE

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
    Â  Â 



      SHARE