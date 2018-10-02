BWW TV Exclusive: Great Times Call for DESPERATE MEASURES at Broadway Sessions!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Sessions

Broadway Sessions went wild with the cast of Desperate Measures! Cast members Lauren Molina (Bella), Gary Maracheck (Father Morse), Sarah Parnicky (Sister Mary Jo), Nick Wyman (Governor), William Thomas Evans, Bryant Martin, and CJ Eldred joined us for a hootenanny of a night and hilarity ensued. We also welcomed incredible rising stars Marcus Jordan and Kyle Jurassic!

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

Related Articles

Include