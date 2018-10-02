Senate Candidate Beto O'Rourke Apologizes for Demeaning Broadway Review from 1991

In 1991, a nineteen year-old Beto O'Rourke wrote a theatre review for a Broadway show- The Will Rogers Follies. The review has recently come to light, and the Texas Senate candidate has a lot to answer for. The review in the October 10, 1991 edition of the Columbia Daily Spectator reads:

The Will Rogers Follies" is one of the most glaring examples of the sickening excesses and moral degradations of our culture. The production, done in the ostentatious Ziegfield tradition, is little more than one boring, pointless song and dance number after another... Keith Carradine in the lead role is surrounded by perma-smile actresses whose only qualifications seem to be their: phenomenally large breasts and tight buttocks."

O'Rourke has since apologized for his words, telling Politico: "I am ashamed of what I wrote and I apologize. There is no excuse for making disrespectful and demeaning comments about women. One thing that should be taken into consideration, however, is that I was the youngest person in the crowd by about 60 years. Though I found it revolting, most people from that long-ago, faraway generation really enjoyed the show, and were very pleased with the performances."

