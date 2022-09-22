Wake Up With BWW 9/22: New Photos of Lea Michele in FUNNY GIRL, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include Jonathan Bailey joining the cast of the Wicked movie as Fiyero. Plus, get a first look at all new photos of Lea Michele in Funny Girl on Broadway!

CONFIRMED: Jonathan Bailey Joins WICKED Movie as Fiyero

by Michael Major

It has been confirmed by director Jon M. Chu on Twitter, that Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has joined the upcoming film adaption of Wicked as Fiyero. Bailey joins the previously announced Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in the two-part film adaption of the hit Broadway musical. The films will be produced by Jon M. Chu, who also directed the film adaption of In the Heights.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Lea Michele & Tovah Feldshuh in FUNNY GIRL on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

Hello, gorgeous! The company of Funny Girl recently welcomed two new greatest stars- Lea Michele as "Fanny Brice" and Tovah Feldshuh as "Mrs. Rosie Brice". Check out a first look at the new cast in action with these new photos!. (more...)

THE MUSIC MAN Cast Recording to be Released This Friday

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The official cast recording of the Broadway revival of Meredith Willson's The Music Man, starring two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, will be released this Friday, September 23 at 10 AM ET.. (more...)

VIDEO: Lea Michele Discusses Relating to FUNNY GIRL on THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW

by Michael Major

On the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Lea Michele sat down on the stage of the August Wilson Theatre with Barrymore to discuss her current Broadway run as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl. Michele spoke to Barrymore about her upbringing, relating to the role, landing her first Broadway show, and more. Watch videos from the interview now!. (more...)

Photo: 'Scream Queens' Lea Michele & Jamie Lee Curtis Reunite at FUNNY GIRL

by Chloe Rabinowitz

A Scream Queens reunion took place when Jamie Lee Curtis paid a visit to her former co-star Lea Michele at Funny Girl! See a photo of the reunion here!. (more...)

Broadway's Catherine Wreford Ledlow and Craig Ramsay Win THE AMAZING RACE CANADA

by Stephi Wild

Best friends and Broadway performers Catherine Wreford Ledlow and Craig Ramsay took home the top prize on The Amazing Race Canada on Tuesday night. . (more...)

Video: Judy Kaye Reveals How Her Looks Factored into Not Being Cast in ASPECTS OF LOVE

by Stephi Wild

In a recent interview with Alexander Rodriguez for the "On the Rocks Radio Show," two-time Tony Award Winner Judy Kaye explained why her looks factored into not getting the leading role in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Aspects of Love.. (more...)

GREATEST DAYS - The Official Take That Musical Will Tour the UK in 2023

by Stephi Wild

GREATEST DAYS - The Official Take That Musical, with a book by award winning playwright Tim Firth, will embark on a major UK and Ireland tour from 5 May 2023. . (more...)

