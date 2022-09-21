Video: Judy Kaye Reveals How Her Looks Factored into Not Being Cast in ASPECTS OF LOVE

In a recent interview with Alexander Rodriguez for the "On the Rocks Radio Show," two-time Tony Award Winner Judy Kaye explained why her looks factored into not getting the leading role in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Aspects of Love.

In the interview, Kaye shared that she pitched Lloyd Webber the opportunity to audition for his next show, Aspects of Love. However, he responded that he was looking for someone who possessed a "great beauty." Ann Crumb was eventually cast in the role, which was also played by Susannah Fellows, Helen Hobson and Sarah Brightman.

Watch the full interview below:

Judy Kaye was most recently seen on stage with Travis Moser in his show Someday Soon: The Songs of Judy Collins at City Winery in New York City. Her recent Broadway appearances include Queen Elizabeth in Diana, which was also filmed for Netflix, and as the high-flying Duchess Estonia Dulworth in Nice Work If You Can Get It, for which she won her second Tony Award.

Travis Moser's recent credits include Just One Look: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt at NYC's famed Green Room 42 and This Can't Be Love: The Songs of Rodgers and Hart at the legendary Feinstein's/54 Below. His recordings include the EP's "So Many People: The Sondheim Sessions," and "The Midtown Sessions" among multiple singles and live recordings.

Alexander Rodriguez's nationally syndicated radio show "On The Rocks with Alexander: Where Celebrities & Cocktails Mix" can be found on iHeartRadio, YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify. For more information visit ontherocksradioshow.com.