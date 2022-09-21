Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Judy Kaye Reveals How Her Looks Factored into Not Being Cast in ASPECTS OF LOVE

Andrew Lloyd Webber said that he was looking for someone who possessed a “great beauty.”

Sep. 21, 2022  

In a recent interview with Alexander Rodriguez for the "On the Rocks Radio Show," two-time Tony Award Winner Judy Kaye explained why her looks factored into not getting the leading role in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Aspects of Love.

In the interview, Kaye shared that she pitched Lloyd Webber the opportunity to audition for his next show, Aspects of Love. However, he responded that he was looking for someone who possessed a "great beauty." Ann Crumb was eventually cast in the role, which was also played by Susannah Fellows, Helen Hobson and Sarah Brightman.

Watch the full interview below:

Judy Kaye was most recently seen on stage with Travis Moser in his show Someday Soon: The Songs of Judy Collins at City Winery in New York City. Her recent Broadway appearances include Queen Elizabeth in Diana, which was also filmed for Netflix, and as the high-flying Duchess Estonia Dulworth in Nice Work If You Can Get It, for which she won her second Tony Award.

Travis Moser's recent credits include Just One Look: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt at NYC's famed Green Room 42 and This Can't Be Love: The Songs of Rodgers and Hart at the legendary Feinstein's/54 Below. His recordings include the EP's "So Many People: The Sondheim Sessions," and "The Midtown Sessions" among multiple singles and live recordings.

Alexander Rodriguez's nationally syndicated radio show "On The Rocks with Alexander: Where Celebrities & Cocktails Mix" can be found on iHeartRadio, YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify. For more information visit ontherocksradioshow.com.
Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Museum of Pop Culture's Halloween Bash 'Fashionably Undead' to Return This OctoberMuseum of Pop Culture's Halloween Bash 'Fashionably Undead' to Return This October
September 21, 2022

The Museum of Pop Culture's epic Halloween bash Fashionably Undead is returning after a multi-year hiatus! On Saturday, October 29, don your scariest costume and make your way to the museum for the Halloween dance party of the season.
Steve H. Broadnax III to Direct SALLY & TOM World Premiere at Guthrie Theater; Full Cast & Creative Team AnnouncedSteve H. Broadnax III to Direct SALLY & TOM World Premiere at Guthrie Theater; Full Cast & Creative Team Announced
September 21, 2022

The Guthrie Theater has announced the cast and creative team for Sally & Tom by Pulitzer Prize winner Suzan-Lori Parks, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III. Sally & Tom will play October 1 – November 6, 2022, on the McGuire Proscenium Stage.
Photos: First Look at WEIGHTLESS Off-Broadway Premiere at WP TheaterPhotos: First Look at WEIGHTLESS Off-Broadway Premiere at WP Theater
September 21, 2022

Production photos have been released for the Off-Broadway stage premiere of The Kilbane’s soaring and dynamic indie rock musical Weightless, which is now in previews at WP Theater for a limited engagement through October 16th, 2022. See the photos here!
Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of GHOSTS ON A WIRE at the Union TheatrePhotos: First Look at the World Premiere of GHOSTS ON A WIRE at the Union Theatre
September 21, 2022

Ghosts On A Wire’, written and produced by Linda Wilkinson, will gets its world premiere  at the Union Theatre, Southwark, London SE1, as part of this year’s Totally Thames Festival, from 21 September and run to 8 October. Check out photos here!
Listen: JERSEY BOYS Tony Award Winner Christian Hoff & Melissa Hoff Release New Jazz Duet 'We Talk Without Words'Listen: JERSEY BOYS Tony Award Winner Christian Hoff & Melissa Hoff Release New Jazz Duet 'We Talk Without Words'
September 21, 2022

The new jazz duet,“We Talk Without Words,” recorded by Jersey Boys’ TONY ®AWARD Winner, Christian Hoff with his wife, Melissa Hoff has been released! A dreamy jazz waltz with a fun-filled, frenetic bridge, the husband and wife musical team prove that “kindred spirits” share a language all their own. Listen here!