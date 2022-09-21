Photo: 'Scream Queens' Lea Michele & Jamie Lee Curtis Reunite at FUNNY GIRL

Click Here for More on Funny Girl

A Scream Queens reunion took place last night when Jamie Lee Curtis paid a visit to her former co-star Lea Michele at Funny Girl!

The pair starred together on Ryan Murphy's comedy-horror series, which aired from 2015-2016.

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.