Broadway's Catherine Wreford Ledlow and Craig Ramsay Win THE AMAZING RACE CANADA

Catherine and Craig first met at the Royal Winnipeg Ballet School almost 25 years ago and have been best friends ever since.

Sep. 21, 2022  

Best friends and Broadway performers Catherine Wreford Ledlow and Craig Ramsay took home the top prize on The Amazing Race Canada on Tuesday night.

Catherine and Craig First met at the Royal Winnipeg Ballet School almost 25 years ago and have been best friends ever since. Catherine was the woman of honour in Craig's wedding, and Craig was her best man. He is now the Godfather of both of her children.

A Broadway, film, and television performer, Catherine's stage credits include 42nd Street, Oklahoma, and Annie Get Your Gun. In 2013, she was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer and told she had two to six years to live. Following surgery and years of treatment, she has now passed the six-year mark and feels oddly grateful for the diagnosis, as it taught her how to live life to the fullest. She continues to perform locally, volunteers, and raises funds in the hopes of expanding brain cancer research and finding a cure.

A triple threat, Craig's passion for theatre began at a young age. In addition to performances in productions such as Anne of Green Gables-The Musical, Mamma Mia!, and Fiddler on the Roof, Craig is also a fitness expert, TV personality, and author. He is an outspoken member of the LGBTQ+ community and his first year of married life with his husband was documented worldwide in the series Newlyweds: The First Year. Craig currently divides his time between Canada and the U.S.

Learn more about the duo below!

The Amazing Race Canada is a Canadian adventure reality game show based on the international Amazing Race franchise. Following the premise of other versions of the format, the show follows teams of two as they race across Canada and around the world. Each Race season is split into legs, with teams tasked to deduce clues, navigate themselves in foreign areas, interact with locals, perform physical and mental challenges, and travel by air, boat, car, taxi, and other modes of transport. Teams are progressively eliminated at the end of most legs for being the last to arrive at designated Pit Stops. The first team to arrive at the Finish Line wins a grand prize of CA$250,000 and additional prizes from the show's sponsors.

