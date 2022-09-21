VIDEO: Lea Michele Discusses Relating to FUNNY GIRL on THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW

On the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Lea Michele sat down on the stage of the August Wilson Theatre to discuss her current Broadway run as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl.

During the interview, Michele spoke on relating to the role and how she is giving "everything" on stage.

"Right now, I am grateful to play this role, to sing these songs. It's such a part of me, this character and [Fanny Brice] ... I'm just so grateful to bring people to the theatre," Michele discussed.

She also discussed drawing on her own personal emotional experiences during the show, detailing how she approached the musical's final scene.

"The last scene between Nick and Fanny, it really, really rocks me. I understand, personally, so well the heartbreak of that goodbye," she shared. "I mean, I don't have to pull. It's just coming out."

Additionally, Michele spoke to Barrymore about her upbringing, landing her first Broadway show, and reacted to seeing her photo on the August Wilson Theatre marquee for the first time. Watch videos from the interview below!

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

Michele discussed her upbringing and how she landed her first Broadway show, Les Misérables:

