Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Funny Girl
Click Here for More on Funny Girl

VIDEO: Lea Michele Discusses Relating to FUNNY GIRL on THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW

Lea Michele is currently starring in Funny Girl on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre.

Sep. 21, 2022  

On the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Lea Michele sat down on the stage of the August Wilson Theatre to discuss her current Broadway run as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl.

During the interview, Michele spoke on relating to the role and how she is giving "everything" on stage.

"Right now, I am grateful to play this role, to sing these songs. It's such a part of me, this character and [Fanny Brice] ... I'm just so grateful to bring people to the theatre," Michele discussed.

She also discussed drawing on her own personal emotional experiences during the show, detailing how she approached the musical's final scene.

"The last scene between Nick and Fanny, it really, really rocks me. I understand, personally, so well the heartbreak of that goodbye," she shared. "I mean, I don't have to pull. It's just coming out."

Additionally, Michele spoke to Barrymore about her upbringing, landing her first Broadway show, and reacted to seeing her photo on the August Wilson Theatre marquee for the first time. Watch videos from the interview below!

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

Watch Michele discuss how she relates to the character and is drawing from personal experiences onstage:

Michele discussed her upbringing and how she landed her first Broadway show, Les Misérables:

Watch Lea Michele and Drew Barrymore list off the current Broadway musicals here:


Regional Awards

Related Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Funny Girl Logo Pin

Funny Girl Logo Pin

Funny Girl Logo Magnet

Funny Girl Logo Magnet




From This Author - Michael Major


FOX and Blockchain Creative Labs Recruit NFT Holders To Vote On Episodic Elements in the Special Preview Episode Of KRAPOPOLISFOX and Blockchain Creative Labs Recruit NFT Holders To Vote On Episodic Elements in the Special Preview Episode Of KRAPOPOLIS
September 21, 2022

KRAPOPOLIS is the highly anticipated animated series from Emmy® Award-winner Dan Harmon (co-creator “Rick and Morty”). The series features voice actors Richard Ayoade (“The IT Crowd”), Emmy®-winner Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”), Pam Murphy (“Get Shorty”), and Duncan Trussell (“The Midnight Gospel”).
Brooklyn Funk Essentials Shares 'AA Side Single'Brooklyn Funk Essentials Shares 'AA Side Single'
September 21, 2022

‘AA Side Single’ is a funk stomper, with a classic groove, squelchy bass, Tower Of Power style brass and Alison Limerick’s seductive vocals. With its lyrics “Won’t be your B-side, baby I’d rather not get played, I’m double A side single”, the track is all fun, vinyl-themed innuendo about having no intention of getting played.
Ashley Gorley Honored as NSAI's 'Songwriter of the Decade'Ashley Gorley Honored as NSAI's 'Songwriter of the Decade'
September 21, 2022

Gorley was also decorated with 'Songwriter of the Year' and two 'Songs I Wish I'd Written'' awards for “You Should Probably Leave” recorded by Chris Stapleton and “Sand In My Boots” recorded by Morgan Wallen. The 5th Annual Nashville Songwriter Awards presented by City National Bank was stacked with performances.
Alexis Castrogiovanni Shares New EP 'Someday My Thoughts Will Be Like a Range of Mountains'Alexis Castrogiovanni Shares New EP 'Someday My Thoughts Will Be Like a Range of Mountains'
September 21, 2022

Montreal's Alexis Castrogiovanni's ambitious & emotional debut EP is streaming everywhere now. In case you missed the singles, be sure to check out Alexis' incredibly cinematic music video for 'Someday My Thoughts Will Be Like a Range of Mountains.' & 'Ex-Girl.' In her music, you can hear echoes of saxophonist Colin Stetson.
Olga Tañón Honored By the Latin Grammy AcademyOlga Tañón Honored By the Latin Grammy Academy
September 21, 2022

Olga Tañon, the undisputed queen of the tropical genre, announces her new Latin Grammy nomination for the excellence displayed in her most recent studio album 'Tañon Pal' Combo Es Lo Que Hay,' released on the Option 1 Entertainment record label. Olga Tañon is celebrating her premise 'I'M BACK' now more than ever.