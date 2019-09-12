Wake Up With BWW 9/12: Rupert Everett in WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Rupert Everett has joined the cast of the upcoming Broadway revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Everett will succeed the previously announced Eddie Izzard, who departs the production due to scheduling difficulties.

Casting has been announced for the National Tour of Bandstand! The show will be led by Zack Zaromatidis and Jennifer Elizabeth Smith!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

As the country takes a moment today to reflect on the anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11, the company of Come From Away is remembering the tragedy in their own way. Watch below as sixteen members of the cast visit NPR's Tiny Desk series to perform seventeen minutes of the Tony-winning show. . (more...)

2) Rupert Everett Replaces Eddie Izzard in WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? on Broadway

Everett will succeed the previously announced Eddie Izzard, who departs the production due to scheduling difficulties.

3) Zack Zaromatidis and Jennifer Elizabeth Smith to Lead BANDSTAND on Tour

Work Light Productions announces the casting for the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, Bandstand. (more...)

4) Cast Announced for WE WILL ROCK YOU at MSG

Annerin Theatricals announced the North American cast for the production WE WILL ROCK YOU, which debuted in 2002 and will return to New York City this fall at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden from November 14 through November 17, 2019. Tickets are on sale now.. (more...)

5) BWW Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Lin-Manuel Miranda's Return to DUCK TALES

by TV News Desk

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at Lin-Manuel Miranda's return to Disney Channel's DuckTales as Gizmoduck!. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Spencer Glass Is Feeling GOOD VIBRATIONS on It's the Day of the Show Y'all!

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce our new partnership with It's The Day of the Show Y'all" - a video series that teaches viewers about the hidden treasures of Musical Theatre and Broadway.

The shows that viewers will learn about may appear familiar, but do they REALLY know these lesser known pieces? Every episode of "It's The Day of the Show Y'all" is an ode to musical underdogs that deserve air-time, beginning with a description of the show's plotline and detailing cast-spotlights, fun facts, and awards received. Concluding with a featured song from the musical performed by the host, Spencer Glass, this digital series is a must-watch for the little theatre nerd within all of us, or even for those new to the show biz scene! Follow along on Instagram: @itsthedayoftheshowyall.

In today's episode, watch as Spencer gives us a history lesson on Good Vibrations and performs "California Girls." This episode features videography by Dan Tracy (Broadway's Waitress) and Michael Liepper on piano.

What we're watching: Regina Belle & Peabo Bryson Reunite at ALADDIN on Broadway to Sing 'A Whole New World'

Legendary GRAMMY award-winning musicians, Regina Belle and Peabo Bryson, surprised fans after the Broadway production of Aladdin in New York where they reunited to sing their iconic rendition of "A Whole New World" on stage.

Social Butterfly: WAITRESS's Colleen Ballinger Brings Miranda Sings to the Broadway Stage!

We had a very... special guest at karaoke last night... ? pic.twitter.com/TVW9LQHvaf - Waitress Musical (@WaitressMusical) September 11, 2019

The diner was treated to a special guest last night as Waitress star Colleen Ballinger took to the stage as Miranda Sings during the production's post-show karaoke session to perform 'She Used to Be Mine'! Take a look at the show's current Dawn bringing her YouTube persona to the stage of the Brooks Atkinson Theatre!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Will Chase, who turns 49 today!

Will Chase most recently returned to Broadway in the revival of Kiss Me, Kate opposite Kelli O'Hara.

Chase received the 2013 Tony Award Nomination and Outer Critics Circle Award Nomination for BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL for his portrayal of John Jasper in the Broadway revival of The Mystery Of Edwin Drood. His other Broadway credits include Something Rotten, Billy Elliot, Aida, Lennon, Nice Work If You Can Get It, High Fidelity, The Full Monty, Miss Saigon, and Roger in Rent, which was captured on the big screen in RENT: Filmed Live On Broadway. Will can be heard on several Original Broadway Cast Recordings as well as three seasons of cast albums for the show "Nashville". He has performed all over the world and has sung with the renowned New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, the Cincinnati Pops, and the Colorado Symphony. Having studied conducting with Atlanta Symphony's Robert Spano, Will has premiered countless compositions, and has worked and performed with some of the most important composers and musical luminaries in the world.

Critically acclaimed, Tony Award Nominated actor and singer Will Chase is currently filming the remake of the feature After The Wedding and can be seen on HBO's "Sharp Objects" and YouTube Red's "Impulse". He most recently appeared on FX's "American Crime Story: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace", Netflix's "Stranger Things" and HBO's "The Deuce", and starred in the ABC drama "Time After Time". Best known as country star "Luke Wheeler" on ABC's "Nashville", his other television appearances include recurring roles on "Quantico", CBS's "The Good Wife", FX's "Rescue Me", and as Michael Swift on NBC's Broadway-inspired "Smash", as well as appearances on "Blue Bloods", "White Collar", "Pan Am", "Royal Pains", and "Law & Order: Criminal Intent". Film credits include Butterflies of Bill Baker (BEST ACTOR-Chain NYC Film Festival), Four Single Fathers, and Shaft.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





