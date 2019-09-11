BWW TV Exclusive: Spencer Glass Is Feeling GOOD VIBRATIONS on It's the Day of the Show Y'all!

Click Here for More Articles on It's the Day of the Show, Y'All!

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce our new partnership with It's The Day of the Show Y'all" - a video series that teaches viewers about the hidden treasures of Musical Theatre and Broadway.

The shows that viewers will learn about may appear familiar, but do they REALLY know these lesser known pieces? Every episode of "It's The Day of the Show Y'all" is an ode to musical underdogs that deserve air-time, beginning with a description of the show's plotline and detailing cast-spotlights, fun facts, and awards received. Concluding with a featured song from the musical performed by the host, Spencer Glass, this digital series is a must-watch for the little theatre nerd within all of us, or even for those new to the show biz scene! Follow along on Instagram: @itsthedayoftheshowyall.

In today's episode, watch as Spencer gives us a history lesson on Good Vibrations and performs "California Girls." This episode features videography by Dan Tracy (Broadway's Waitress) and Michael Liepper on piano.





