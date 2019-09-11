WAITRESS's Colleen Ballinger Brings Miranda Sings to the Broadway Stage!
The diner was treated to a special guest last night as Waitress star Colleen Ballinger took to the stage as Miranda Sings during the production's post-show karaoke session to perform 'She Used to Be Mine'! Take a look at the show's current Dawn bringing her YouTube persona to the stage of the Brooks Atkinson Theatre!
We had a very... special guest at karaoke last night... ? pic.twitter.com/TVW9LQHvaf- Waitress Musical (@WaitressMusical) September 11, 2019
Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying run-in with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.
Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitressis the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.
