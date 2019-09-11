VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY Cast Remembers 9/11 with NPR Tiny Desk Concert

As the country takes a moment today to reflect on the anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11, the company of Come From Away is remembering the tragedy in their own way. Watch below as sixteen members of the cast visit NPR's Tiny Desk series to perform seventeen minutes of the Tony-winning show.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

The Tony Award-winning and Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away is now in its third smash hit year on Broadway! Come From Away began performances on February 18, 2017 and officially opened to critical acclaim on March 12, 2017 at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street), where the show continues to play to standing-room-only audiences.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You