BWW Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Lin-Manuel Miranda's Return to DUCK TALES

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at Lin-Manuel Miranda's return to Disney Channel's DuckTales as Gizmoduck!

In an episode titled "Moonvasion!", the moon invades Duckburg, forcing Scrooge to join forces with an unlikely ally in an effort to save the earth. Meanwhile, Della and the kids search the globe for reinforcements.

Watch the clip below!

In addition to Miranda's return as Gizmoduck, Selenis Leyva returns as Officer Cabrera and Paget Brewster returns as Della Duck.

DuckTales premieres Thursday, September 12 on Disney Channel, Disney XD and in DisneyNOW.





