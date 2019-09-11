BWW Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Lin-Manuel Miranda's Return to DUCK TALES

Sep. 11, 2019  

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at Lin-Manuel Miranda's return to Disney Channel's DuckTales as Gizmoduck!

In an episode titled "Moonvasion!", the moon invades Duckburg, forcing Scrooge to join forces with an unlikely ally in an effort to save the earth. Meanwhile, Della and the kids search the globe for reinforcements.

Watch the clip below!

In addition to Miranda's return as Gizmoduck, Selenis Leyva returns as Officer Cabrera and Paget Brewster returns as Della Duck.

DuckTales premieres Thursday, September 12 on Disney Channel, Disney XD and in DisneyNOW.

BWW Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Lin-Manuel Miranda's Return to DUCK TALES
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Whoopi Goldberg Joins Cast of THE STAND on CBS All Access
  • RATINGS: NBC and AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Remain on Top on Tuesday
  • Adam Palsson, Richard Dillane & Leanne Best to Star in Netflix's YOUNG WALLANDER
  • Oprah to Sit Down With Bob Iger, Malcolm Gladwell & More on New SUPER SOUL SUNDAY