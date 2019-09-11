Cast Announced for WE WILL ROCK YOU at MSG

Annerin Theatricals announced the North American cast for the production "WE WILL ROCK YOU," which debuted in 2002 and will return to New York City this fall at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden from November 14 through November 17, 2019. Tickets are on sale now.

The North American cast will include: Trevor Coll as Galileo, Keri Kelly as Scaramouche, Krystle Chance as Killer Queen, Alysse Ernewein as Oz, Brian Christensen as Brit, Kyle Gruninger as Khashoggi, and Kevin Doe as Buddy. Also new to the production is Music Director Stuart Morley, who was asked personally by Brian May to oversee the updated version.

While "WE WILL ROCK YOU" is a quirky, eccentric and heartfelt story of outsiders, it's also a creative cautionary tale for the cyberage. It reflects the scale and spectacle that marked Queen's live performances and earned the band its pinnacle position in rock history. The audience can expect "WE WILL ROCK YOU" to rock as fiercely as the best of Queen's concerts.

"WE WILL ROCK YOU" follows two revolutionaries, Galileo and Scaramouche, on a quest to save rock n' roll in a post-apocalyptic world where there are no musical instruments and rock n' roll has died. They join a small group of societal outcasts, the Bohemians, as they fight to take back the iPlanet from the all-powerful Globalsoft, led by the Killer Queen. They fight for freedom, individuality and the rebirth of rock 'n roll.

Since 2002, over 16 million theatregoers in 19 countries have been thrilled by this awe-inspiring production which is based on the songs of Queen with a book by Ben Elton ("The Young Ones," "Blackadder, "Popcorn"). The original West End production featured music supervision from Brian May and Roger Taylor, and Elton fashioned this futuristic story around more than 24 of Queen's biggest hit songs including: "We Are the Champions," "Radio Ga Ga," "I Want To Break Free," "Somebody To Love," "Killer Queen," "Don't Stop Me Now," "Under Pressure," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Another One Bites The Dust" and, of course, "We Will Rock You."

For more information and tickets to We Will Rock You at Hulu Theater at MSG, visit msg.com/wewillrockyou, call Ticketmaster at 1-866-858-0008 or visit the Ticketmaster Box Office at Madison Square Garden. Box Office hours are Monday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Service charges apply to telephone, internet and box office pick-up orders. For group sales, please call 212-465-6080. Accessible and companion seats are available via the Disabled Services Department at 888-609-7599.





