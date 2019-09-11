VIDEO: Regina Belle, Peabo Bryson Reunite at ALADDIN on Broadway to Sing 'A Whole New World'

Legendary GRAMMY award-winning musicians, Regina Belle and Peabo Bryson, surprised fans after the Broadway production of Aladdin in New York where they reunited to sing their iconic rendition of "A Whole New World" on stage.

Watch the performance below!

The reunion took place to celebrate the animated classic, Aladdin, joining the celebrated Walt Disney Signature Collection, now available on Digital, 4K and Blu-ray.

Aladdin features the timeless songs from the 1992 animated film as well as new music written by Tony, Olivier and eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Little Shop Of Horrors). With lyrics from Olivier Award and two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony and Olivier Award, three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida), and four-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), and a book by Beguelin, Aladdin is directed and choreographed by Tony and Olivier Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).





