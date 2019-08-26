Wake Up With BWW 8/26: Platt, Stroker, and Warren Perform at the US Open, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Today, Ben Platt, Ali Stroker, Adrienne Warren, and more will perform at the US Open! Platt headlines the Opening Night Ceremony, Stroker will sing the National Anthem, and Warren will conclude the night with America the Beautiful!

Betty Buckley played her final performance in the National Tour of Hello, Dolly! this weekend. She will be succeeded in the title role by Carolee Carmello!

An all new poster has been revealed for Frozen 2! The poster was revealed following the announcement of additional casting news at D23 Expo. Check it out below!

According to Travis Wall on his instagram 'Lara Spencer just called me on my cell phone. She got my number from Debbie Allen and she is completely horrified and just truly issued this massive apology.'. (more...)

Betty Buckley ended her run in the national tour of Hello, Dolly! August 25.. (more...)

Strat and Raven have taken over New York City and for crying out loud, audiences couldn't be more thrilled about it. Andrew Polec and Christina Bennington, the stars of Bat Out of Hell, reprise the roles they originated in London and Toronto for Bat Out of Hell off-Broadway. The new musical plays now through September 8 at New York City Center.. (more...)

After behind-the-scenes clips from the original films, and songs (Including 'Speechless' sung by Lillias White), bloopers and more - Grammy winner Regina Belle entered the stage to a thunderous ovation. Joining her and filling in for an under-the-weather Peabo Bryson was Norm Lewis who joined her for a powerful rendition of 'A Whole New World' - watch the video!. (more...)

It's time to delve into the dating world because Eric Lockley is taking over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story this Monday, August 26th, at Off-Broadway's improv and sketch comedy show #DateMe! Be sure to tune in to get a peek behind the scenes at the Westside Theatre to see what goes into putting on this hysterical OkCupid Experiment.. (more...)

Ben Platt, Ali Stroker, and Adrienne Warren perform at the 2019 US Open today!

A slew of Broadway stars will take the stage for the 2019 US Open Tennis Tournament. Set to perform are Tony winner Ben Platt, Tony winner Ali Stroker, and Tony nominee Adrienne Warren.

The performances will happen on August 26 at Arthur Ashe Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, with Platt headlining the Opening Night Ceremony. Stroker will sing the National Anthem, and Warren will conclude the night with America the Beautiful. Warren will perform at the Women's Singles Final on September 7.

What we're watching: Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker Perform 'Any Moment/Moments in the Woods' From INTO THE WOODS

During 'Tuesdays at 54...with Robbie Rozelle!' this week at Feinstein's/54 Below, Natalie Walker and Bonnie Milligan took the stage to perform a tune from Into The Woods.

Watch the pair perform Any Moment/Moments in the Woods!

Check out the brand new #Frozen2 poster from #D23Expo. See the film in theaters November 22. pic.twitter.com/MSNDDp6Nue - Disney's Frozen 2 (@DisneyFrozen) August 24, 2019

Further casting has been announced for the upcoming film Frozen 2, the sequel to the hit Disney animated film Frozen. Sterling K. Brown has joined the cast as Lieutenant Matthias and Evan Rachel Wood plays Queen Iduna.

In addition, a brand new poster was revealed for the film!

