Sterling K. Brown and Evan Rachel Wood Join FROZEN 2; Plus Check Out the All New Poster!

Further casting has been announced for the upcoming film Frozen 2, the sequel to the hit Disney animated film Frozen. Sterling K. Brown has joined the cast as Lieutenant Matthias and Evan Rachel Wood plays Queen Iduna.

In addition, a brand new poster was revealed for the film. Check it out below!

Check out the brand new #Frozen2 poster from #D23Expo. See the film in theaters November 22. pic.twitter.com/MSNDDp6Nue - Disney's Frozen 2 (@DisneyFrozen) August 24, 2019

The story of Frozen 2 seeks to answer the question: why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In "Frozen," Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In "Frozen 2," she must hope they are enough.

From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez-and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" opens in U.S. theaters on November 22, 2019.





